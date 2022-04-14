Tokenomik Supra (SUPRA)
Supra (SUPRA) Maklumat
Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.
Supra (SUPRA) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk Supra (SUPRA), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Struktur Token Mendalam bagi Supra (SUPRA)
Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token SUPRA dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.
Overview
SUPRA is the native token of the Supra MultiVM Layer 1 ecosystem, designed to power a cross-chain oracle and infrastructure platform. Its tokenomics are crafted to prioritize long-term sustainability, community engagement, and ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of SUPRA's token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the most recent and verifiable information.
Issuance Mechanism
- Max Supply: SUPRA increased its maximum token supply from 10 billion to 100 billion tokens in preparation for its Token Generation Event (TGE). This move was made to ensure greater accessibility and growth potential for the community.
- Issuance Model: While the specific emission schedule (e.g., fixed, decaying, or KPI-driven) is not explicitly detailed in the available sources, SUPRA’s approach aligns with modern DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) trends, which increasingly favor performance-based (KPI-driven) or hybrid issuance models. These models are designed to incentivize network growth and sustainable participation, rather than aggressive early inflation.
Allocation Mechanism
Although a detailed allocation table is not directly available, SUPRA’s public communications emphasize the following principles:
- Community-Centric: SUPRA prioritizes its community and ecosystem, with a significant portion of tokens reserved for community incentives, airdrops, and ecosystem development.
- Team and Advisors: No team tokens are unlocked at TGE; instead, team allocations are subject to gradual, long-term vesting to align incentives and prevent early sell pressure.
- Ecosystem Growth: Allocations are set aside for partnerships, integrations, and ecosystem expansion, as evidenced by SUPRA’s numerous collaborations and integrations with other blockchains and dApps.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
SUPRA tokens serve multiple roles within the ecosystem:
- Utility: Used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as a unit of account within the Supra Layer 1 network.
- Incentives: Distributed as rewards for node operators, validators, and community participants. SUPRA’s incentive structure is designed to encourage long-term engagement and contribution to network security and growth.
- Ecosystem Participation: SUPRA tokens are used to incentivize developers, dApp builders, and users through airdrops, ambassador programs (e.g., Supra Spartans), and community campaigns (e.g., Countdown to Blast Off).
Locking Mechanism
- Team and Strategic Allocations: Team tokens and other strategic allocations are locked at TGE and released gradually over time. This mechanism is intended to align the interests of core contributors with the long-term success of the network.
- Community and Airdrop Allocations: Community rewards and airdrops are distributed according to campaign-specific rules, often with vesting or lock-up periods to prevent immediate sell-offs and to foster ongoing participation.
Unlocking Time
- No Team Tokens Unlocked at TGE: All team tokens are subject to a lock-up period, with gradual releases planned over an extended timeline. This approach is designed to prevent large, sudden increases in circulating supply that could negatively impact market stability.
- Gradual Release: Unlocking of tokens for all major allocations (team, advisors, ecosystem, community) is scheduled to occur incrementally, supporting long-term growth and reducing the risk of market shocks.
- Airdrop and Community Rewards: These are distributed in phases, often tied to participation in campaigns or ecosystem activities, with vesting schedules to encourage sustained engagement.
SUPRA Tokenomics Table
|Category
|Allocation Principle
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Schedule
|Usage/Role
|Team & Advisors
|Long-term vesting, no TGE
|Locked at TGE
|Gradual, multi-year
|Governance, ecosystem development
|Community
|Incentives, airdrops
|Campaign-specific
|Phased, with vesting
|Participation, staking, rewards
|Ecosystem
|Growth, partnerships
|Strategic lock-ups
|As per partnership terms
|Integrations, dApp incentives
|Public
|Accessibility, growth
|N/A (for circulating)
|Immediate or phased
|Trading, utility
Note: Exact percentages and detailed breakdowns are not publicly disclosed as of the latest available information.
Strategic Implications and Best Practices
- Sustainability: SUPRA’s tokenomics are designed to avoid the pitfalls of aggressive early inflation, instead favoring gradual, performance-driven distribution to support network health.
- Market Impact: By locking team and strategic allocations at TGE and releasing them slowly, SUPRA aims to minimize the risk of large sell-offs and price volatility.
- Community Alignment: The focus on community rewards, airdrops, and ecosystem incentives ensures that SUPRA’s growth is closely tied to active participation and real-world utility.
Conclusion
SUPRA’s token economics reflect a modern, community-first approach, with mechanisms in place to ensure sustainable growth, fair distribution, and robust ecosystem incentives. The combination of a large maximum supply, phased unlocking, and a focus on long-term engagement positions SUPRA as a forward-thinking project in the evolving landscape of Layer 1 blockchains and decentralized infrastructure.
For the most up-to-date and detailed information, refer to SUPRA’s official news and tokenomics announcements.
Tokenomik Supra (SUPRA): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik Supra (SUPRA) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token SUPRA yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token SUPRA yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik SUPRA, terokai SUPRA harga langsung token!
Cara Membeli SUPRA
Berminat untuk menambah Supra (SUPRA) pada portfolio anda? MEXC menyokong pelbagai kaedah untuk membeli SUPRA, termasuk kad kredit, pindahan bank dan perdagangan antara pengguna. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC menjadikan pembelian kripto mudah dan selamat.
Supra (SUPRA) Sejarah Harga
Menganalisis sejarah harga SUPRA membantu pengguna memahami pergerakan pasaran lepas, tahap sokongan/rintangan utama dan corak turun naik. Sama ada anda menjejaki paras tertinggi sepanjang masa atau mengenal pasti arah aliran, data sejarah adalah bahagian penting dalam ramalan harga dan analisis teknikal.
SUPRA Ramalan Harga
Ingin tahu ke mana hala tuju SUPRA? Halaman ramalan harga SUPRA kami menggabungkan sentimen pasaran, arah aliran sejarah dan penunjuk teknikal untuk memberikan pandangan yang berpandangan ke hadapan.
Mengapa Anda Perlu Memilih MEXC?
MEXC ialah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka dunia, dipercayai oleh berjuta-juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto.
Penafian
Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.
Beli Supra (SUPRA)
Jumlah
1 SUPRA = 0.003106 USD