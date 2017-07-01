Tokenomik Tron (TRX)
Tron (TRX) Maklumat
TRON: Decentralize the Web TRON is dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet. The TRON Protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world which offers scalability, high-availability, and high-throughput computing (HTC) support that serves as the foundation for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. It also provides better compatibility for Ethereum smart contracts through an innovative, pluggable smart contract platform. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. Every month more than 170 million people use BitTorrent Inc. developed products. Its protocols move as much as 40% of the world's Internet traffic on a daily basis. Now TRON is one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world with over 100M users.
Tron (TRX) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk Tron (TRX), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Struktur Token Mendalam bagi Tron (TRX)
Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token TRX dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.
TRON (TRX) features a comprehensive token economic model that has evolved over time, with mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking/unlocking. Below is a detailed breakdown, including tables and structured sections for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Launch: TRX was initially launched as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, then migrated to its own mainnet on June 25, 2018.
- Consensus & Minting: TRON uses a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus. New TRX is minted as block and voting rewards when Super Representatives (SRs) produce blocks.
- Block Reward: 16 TRX per block (modifiable via governance).
- Voting Reward: 160 TRX per block (modifiable via governance).
- Block Time: 3 seconds per block.
- Deflationary Model: Since April 2021, TRX transitioned from inflationary to deflationary, with more tokens burned than minted, leading to a net reduction in supply over time.
- Burning: TRX is burned to pay for network resources (bandwidth and energy), permanently removing tokens from circulation.
Allocation Mechanism
Initial Token Distribution
|Allocation Category
|Amount (Billion TRX)
|% of Initial Supply
|Notes
|Public Sale (ICO, Aug 2017)
|40
|40%
|~$150M raised, no KYC/AML disclosure
|Private Sale (Jan 2017)
|25.7
|25.7%
|~$30M raised
|TRON Foundation & Ecosystem
|35
|35%
|Foundation and team, all unlocked by Jan 1, 2020
|Initial Supporter (Peiwo Huanle/Justin Sun)
|10
|10%
|Allocated to Justin Sun’s company
|Mainnet Burn (June 2018)
|1
|1%
|Burned at mainnet launch
- No further public offerings were planned before 2021; subsequent offerings are in fixed amounts, not percentages.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Core Use Cases
- Resource Acquisition: TRX is burned to acquire bandwidth (for transactions) and energy (for smart contract execution).
- Staking & Governance: Staking TRX grants TRON Power (TP), used to vote for Super Representatives (SRs) and participate in governance.
- Payments: Used for payments within and outside the TRON ecosystem (e.g., credit card payments, ATMs, DEX trading, merchant payments).
- DeFi & Collateral: TRX is used as collateral in DeFi protocols, lending, and as a unit of account in NFT marketplaces.
- Airdrops & Rewards: Holding TRX can entitle users to airdrops (e.g., BTT) and participation in community incentive programs.
Incentive Structure
|Mechanism
|Description
|Block Rewards
|Earned by SRs for block production, distributed to voters after commission
|Voting Rewards
|Distributed to voters who support SRs and SR Partners, proportional to votes
|Staking Rewards
|Earned by staking TRX and participating in governance
|Delegation
|Staked resources (bandwidth/energy) can be delegated to other addresses
|DeFi Yield
|TRX can be locked in DeFi protocols for yield, lending, and liquidity provision
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When users stake TRX for bandwidth or energy, the tokens are locked and cannot be transferred until unstaked.
- Delegation Lock: Delegated resources can be time-locked, with a specified lock period. During this period, delegated resources cannot be withdrawn.
- Unstaking: Users can unstake TRX after the lock period, regaining transferability.
Locking/Unlocking Table
|Mechanism
|Locking Action
|Unlocking Action
|Lock Period
|Notes
|Staking
|Stake TRX for resources
|Unstake TRX
|User-defined
|Resources (bandwidth/energy) obtained; voting rights granted
|Delegation
|Delegate resources
|Cancel delegation
|User-defined
|Can set a lock period; only unused resources can be delegated
|Governance
|Vote for SRs
|Withdraw vote
|User-defined
|Voting power is tied to staked TRX
- Unstaking/Unlocking: After the lock period, users can unstake or cancel delegation, making TRX liquid again.
Circulating Supply and Deflation
- Burning vs. Minting: Since 2021, TRON has consistently burned more TRX than minted, making TRX a deflationary asset.
- Recent Data: As of June 2025, the net burn reached 197.2 million TRX, with the circulating supply declining from over 96.5B to around 95B TRX in one year.
- Staking Participation: High, with 45-50% of eligible supply staked as of Q1 2025.
DeFi Locking Trends
|Period
|TVL (TRX)
|TVL (USD)
|QoQ Change (TRX)
|QoQ Change (USD)
|Notes
|Q2 2025
|~40B
|<$10B
|-15.4%
|-0.8%
|Decline in DeFi activity and TVL
|Q1 2025
|-32.6%
|-36.7%
|Significant drop in DeFi TVL
|Q3 2024
|~55B
|~$7B
|-17%
|+4%
|TVL in USD grew despite TRX decline
- Interpretation: DeFi TVL in TRX has declined, but USD value has sometimes increased due to TRX price appreciation.
Summary Table: TRON Token Economics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|DPoS, block/voting rewards, deflationary via burning
|Allocation
|ICO, private sale, foundation/team, supporter, mainnet burn
|Usage
|Payments, staking, governance, DeFi, collateral, airdrops
|Incentives
|Block/voting rewards, staking rewards, DeFi yield, delegation
|Locking
|Staking/Delegation locks, user-defined periods, unlock via unstaking/cancel delegation
|Unlocking
|After lock period, TRX becomes liquid again
|Deflation
|Net burn > mint, supply declining since 2021
|DeFi TVL
|Fluctuating, recent decline in TRX terms, sometimes offset by TRX price appreciation
Additional Notes
- Token Standards: TRON supports TRC10, TRC20 (ERC-20 compatible), and TRC721 (NFTs).
- Governance: Top 27 SRs are elected by TRX holders; governance and reward parameters can be changed via proposals.
- Resource Delegation: Only bandwidth and energy can be delegated, not voting rights.
This comprehensive overview reflects the current state and recent trends in TRON's token economics, including all major mechanisms and their implications for users, developers, and the broader ecosystem.
Tokenomik Tron (TRX): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik Tron (TRX) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token TRX yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token TRX yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik TRX, terokai TRX harga langsung token!
