ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more. A lot of our products are unique in the crypto market.
Ultima (ULTIMA) is a deflationary cryptocurrency at the core of a broad financial ecosystem, including wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Deflationary Model: ULTIMA employs a deflationary issuance strategy, with a total supply capped at 100,000 tokens.
- Halving Events: The protocol features scheduled halving events, periodically reducing the number of tokens issued. The daily distribution is projected to decline to just one token by 2028, ensuring a decreasing emission rate over time.
- Minting via Smart Contracts: New tokens are minted through the Ultima Farm application, where users freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in smart contracts to earn rewards over a fixed period. This process is facilitated by "Farming Units," which operate over a three-year term.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table is not available, the following mechanisms are confirmed:
- Liquidity Pools: Rewards are distributed proportionally to SPLIT token holders, incentivizing liquidity provision within the ecosystem.
- Minting Rewards: When users participate in minting, the rewards are split:
- 60% Available Balance: Immediately usable for transactions or purchases.
- 40% Upgrade Balance: Reserved for reinvestment within the ecosystem, promoting continued engagement and growth.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
ULTIMA is designed for broad utility and user engagement:
- Payments: Used for instant cross-border transactions and everyday purchases, including integration with the Ultima debit card (usable in 100+ countries).
- Crowdfunding & Marketplace: Supports crowdfunding initiatives and e-commerce within the Ultima ecosystem.
- Minting Incentives: Users are incentivized to lock tokens in the Ultima Farm app, earning monthly rewards over 12–24 months.
- Community Engagement: The ecosystem encourages holding and using ULTIMA for various financial activities, with additional benefits for active participants.
Locking Mechanism
- Token Freezing: Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in the Ultima Farm app to participate in minting. This is executed via smart contracts, ensuring security and transparency.
- Farming Units: Each unit operates for a fixed period (typically three years), during which the locked tokens generate rewards.
- Reinvestment: A portion of the rewards (40%) is locked as "Upgrade Balance," which can only be used within the ecosystem, further reinforcing long-term engagement.
Unlocking Time
- Monthly Unlocks: Minted tokens are released to users' wallets in equal monthly installments over the course of the minting period (12–24 months).
- Immediate and Delayed Access: 60% of rewards are available immediately, while 40% are reserved for ecosystem reinvestment, effectively creating a staggered unlocking schedule.
- No Public Vesting Table: There is no detailed public vesting or unlock schedule for team, investors, or other stakeholders, as the primary focus is on user-driven minting and ecosystem participation.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Deflationary, capped at 100,000 tokens, halving events, minting via smart contracts
|Allocation
|Rewards to liquidity providers, 60% immediate, 40% reinvestment, no public vesting data
|Usage
|Payments, crowdfunding, e-commerce, debit card, minting incentives
|Incentives
|Minting rewards, liquidity pool rewards, community engagement
|Locking
|Tokens frozen in smart contracts (Ultima Farm), 3-year farming units
|Unlocking
|Monthly over 12–24 months, 60% immediate, 40% upgrade balance (locked for reinvestment)
Ecosystem and Future Roadmap
- Ecosystem Expansion: Ultima is expanding to include NFT products, desktop wallets, and advanced DeFi applications.
- Security: Wallets are fully decentralized, with users maintaining exclusive control over private keys.
- Global Reach: The Ultima Card and ecosystem tools are available in over 100 countries, supporting a user base of over 2.8 million.
Key Takeaways
- Ultima’s tokenomics are designed to ensure long-term value through deflation, user incentives, and ecosystem reinvestment.
- The locking and unlocking mechanisms are tightly integrated with the minting process, promoting sustained engagement and gradual token release.
- The absence of a public vesting schedule for team or investor allocations suggests a focus on user-driven growth and decentralized participation.
For further details, you may refer to the Ultima official website, Ultima Farm, and the Ultima whitepaper.
Tokenomik ULTIMA (ULTIMA): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik ULTIMA (ULTIMA) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token ULTIMA yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token ULTIMA yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik ULTIMA, terokai ULTIMA harga langsung token!
