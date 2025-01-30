Tokenomik Vine Coin (VINE)
Vine Coin (VINE) Maklumat
The official cryptocurrency launched by the founder of the short video platform VINE. VINE was shut down in 2016, and Elon Musk mentioned restarting it.
Vine Coin (VINE) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk Vine Coin (VINE), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Struktur Token Mendalam bagi Vine Coin (VINE)
Terokai lebih mendalam tentang cara token VINE dikeluarkan, diperuntukkan dan dibuka kunci. Bahagian ini menyerlahkan aspek utama struktur ekonomi token: utiliti, insentif dan letak hak.
Overview
Vine Coin (VINE) is a cryptocurrency launched in January 2025, inspired by the original Vine app and co-founded by Rus Yusupov, Dom Hofmann, and Colin Kroll. The token has quickly gained traction due to its community-driven ethos, creative branding, and integration of decentralized finance (DeFi) principles. However, as of August 2025, detailed technical documentation and a formal whitepaper outlining the full tokenomics remain limited. The following analysis synthesizes all available, source-verified information on VINE’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Supply and Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 999,994,302 VINE
- Circulating Supply (as of Jan 30, 2025): 999,994,104 VINE
- Issuance Mechanism: The entire supply appears to have been minted at launch, with no evidence of ongoing inflation or scheduled emissions. There is no indication of mining or continuous minting; the token is distributed through airdrops, exchange listings, and community campaigns.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table is not publicly available, the following principles and practices are observed:
- Developer/Founder Commitment: The founder has publicly committed not to sell developer-held tokens, with all profits pledged to be donated to the X platform (formerly Twitter), aiming to foster transparency and community trust.
- Airdrops and Community Campaigns: A significant portion of the initial distribution was conducted via airdrops and community engagement campaigns, rewarding early adopters and active participants.
- Exchange Listings: VINE is tradable on major exchanges such as OKX and KuCoin, with liquidity provided for public trading.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
VINE’s economic model is designed to promote sustainability, utility, and community engagement:
- Staking and Rewards: VINE employs a proof-of-stake (PoS) or similar mechanism, allowing users to stake tokens and earn rewards. Staking incentivizes long-term holding and network participation, with rewards distributed in VINE tokens.
- Deflationary Mechanism: The project incorporates token burning to reduce supply and drive demand, supporting long-term value appreciation.
- Airdrops and Campaigns: Regular airdrop campaigns and social media initiatives are used to attract new users and reward existing community members.
- Governance (Planned): There are plans to implement decentralized governance, enabling token holders to vote on key decisions and protocol upgrades.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Staking Locking: Users who stake VINE tokens are required to lock them for a specified period to earn rewards. The exact lock duration and reward rates may vary by platform or campaign.
- No Public Vesting Schedules: There is no evidence of a formal vesting schedule for team, investor, or ecosystem allocations. The vast majority of tokens are already in circulation, and the founder’s commitment not to sell developer tokens further reduces the risk of large, sudden unlocks.
- Airdrop and Campaign Unlocks: Tokens distributed via airdrops or campaigns are typically unlocked and immediately available to recipients.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Total Supply
|999,994,302 VINE
|Circulating Supply
|999,994,104 VINE (as of Jan 30, 2025)
|Issuance
|Fully minted at launch; no ongoing inflation or mining
|Allocation
|Community airdrops, exchange liquidity, developer-held (not for sale), campaign rewards
|Usage
|Staking, trading, governance (planned), campaign participation
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, airdrops, social campaigns, token burning (deflationary)
|Locking
|Required for staking; lock duration varies by platform/campaign
|Unlocking
|No formal vesting; most tokens unlocked at launch; airdrop tokens immediately available
Mechanism Details
Issuance and Allocation
- No Ongoing Emissions: All tokens were created at launch, with no inflationary schedule.
- Community Focus: Distribution prioritizes community engagement, with airdrops and campaigns as primary mechanisms.
- Developer Transparency: The founder’s public commitment not to sell developer tokens and to donate profits enhances trust.
Usage and Incentives
- Staking: Users can stake VINE to earn additional tokens, supporting network security and incentivizing long-term holding.
- Deflationary Design: Token burning events are used to reduce supply, potentially increasing scarcity and value.
- Airdrops: Regular airdrop campaigns reward both new and existing users, driving adoption and engagement.
Locking and Unlocking
- Staking Locks: Locking periods are required for staking, but specifics depend on the platform.
- No Team/Investor Vesting: There is no evidence of a vesting schedule for team or investor allocations; most tokens are already liquid.
- Airdrop Unlocks: Tokens distributed via airdrops are immediately available to recipients.
Limitations and Considerations
- Lack of Formal Whitepaper: The absence of a detailed, public whitepaper or technical documentation limits the ability to provide granular breakdowns of allocation and vesting.
- Transparency: While the founder’s public statements and community campaigns suggest a focus on transparency, users should remain vigilant and seek official updates for any changes to tokenomics or governance.
Conclusion
Vine Coin (VINE) adopts a community-centric, deflationary tokenomics model with a fully minted supply, transparent founder commitments, and a focus on staking, airdrops, and social engagement. While the lack of a formal whitepaper limits the granularity of available data, the project’s practices and public statements indicate a strong emphasis on sustainability, utility, and community trust. Prospective users and investors should monitor official channels for future updates on governance, staking parameters, and any changes to the token’s economic model.
Note: For the most current and detailed information, always refer to Vine Coin’s official website, social media channels, and exchange announcements.
Tokenomik Vine Coin (VINE): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik Vine Coin (VINE) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token VINE yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token VINE yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik VINE, terokai VINE harga langsung token!
Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.
