BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Harga Arcane Owls langsung hari ini ialah 0.00001573 USD.OWLS modal pasaran ialah 15,729.61 USD. Jejaki masa nyata OWLS kepada USD kemas kini harga, carta langsung, topi pasaran, volum 24 jam dan banyak lagi dalam Malaysia!Harga Arcane Owls langsung hari ini ialah 0.00001573 USD.OWLS modal pasaran ialah 15,729.61 USD. Jejaki masa nyata OWLS kepada USD kemas kini harga, carta langsung, topi pasaran, volum 24 jam dan banyak lagi dalam Malaysia!

Lagi Mengenai OWLS

Maklumat Harga OWLS

Apakah OWLS

Laman Web Rasmi OWLS

Tokenomik OWLS

Ramalan Harga OWLS

Peroleh

Airdrop+

Berita

Blog

Ketahui

Arcane Owls Logo

Arcane Owls Harga (OWLS)

Tidak tersenarai

1 OWLS ke USD Harga Langsung:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
Data token ini diperoleh daripada pihak ketiga. MEXC bertindak semata-mata sebagai pengumpul maklumat. Terokai token-token lain yang tersenarai di pasaran Spot MEXC!
USD
Arcane Owls (OWLS) Carta Harga Langsung
Kemas kini terakhir halaman: 2025-11-10 05:07:52 (UTC+8)

Arcane Owls Harga Hari Ini

Harga langsung Arcane Owls (OWLS) hari ini ialah $ 0.00001573, dengan 0.00% perubahan sepanjang 24 jam yang lalu. Kadar semasa OWLS kepada USD penukaran adalah $ 0.00001573 setiap OWLS.

Arcane Owls kini berada pada kedudukan #- mengikut permodalan pasaran pada $ 15,729.61, dengan bekalan edaran sebanyak 1.00B OWLS. Dalam tempoh 24 jam yang lalu, OWLS didagangkan antara $ 0 (rendah) dan $ 0 (tinggi), mencerminkan aktiviti pasaran. Paras tertinggi sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.00042134, manakala paras terendah sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.00000438.

Dalam prestasi jangka pendek, OWLS dipindahkan -- dalam sejam terakhir dan 0.00% sepanjang 7 hari lalu. Sepanjang hari lalu, volum dagangan mencapai --.

Arcane Owls (OWLS) Maklumat Pasaran

$ 15.73K
$ 15.73K$ 15.73K

--
----

$ 15.73K
$ 15.73K$ 15.73K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

Had Pasaran semasa Arcane Owls ialah $ 15.73K, dengan volum dagangan 24 jam sebanyak --. Bekalan edaran OWLS ialah 1.00B, dengan jumlah bekalan sebanyak 1000000000.0. Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya (FDV) ialah $ 15.73K.

Arcane Owls Sejarah Harga USD

Julat perubahan harga 24 jam:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24J Rendah
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24J Tinggi

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00042134
$ 0.00042134$ 0.00042134

$ 0.00000438
$ 0.00000438$ 0.00000438

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Arcane Owls (OWLS) Sejarah Harga USD

Pada hari ini, perubahan harga Arcane Owls kepada USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Arcane Owls kepada USD adalah $ 0.0000000000.
Dalam 60 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Arcane Owls kepada USD adalah $ -0.0000103748.
Dalam 90 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Arcane Owls kepada USD adalah $ 0.

TempohPerubahan (USD)Perubahan (%)
Hari ini$ 0--
30 Hari$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 Hari$ -0.0000103748-65.95%
90 Hari$ 0--

Ramalan Harga untuk Arcane Owls

Arcane Owls (OWLS) Ramalan Harga untuk 2030 (dalam 5 Tahun)
Berdasarkan modul ramalan harga di atas, harga sasaran OWLS pada tahun 2030 ialah $ -- dengan kadar pertumbuhan 0.00%.
Arcane Owls (OWLS) Ramalan Harga untuk 2040 (dalam 15 Tahun)

Pada tahun 2040, harga Arcane Owls berpotensi mengalami pertumbuhan sebanyak 0.00%. Ia boleh mencapai harga dagangan sebanyak $ --.

Alat MEXC
Untuk unjuran senario masa nyata dan analisis yang lebih diperibadikan, pengguna boleh menggunakan Alat Ramalan Harga dan Wawasan Pasaran AI MEXC.
Penafian: Senario ini adalah ilustrasi dan pendidikan; mata wang kripto tidak menentu—menjalankan penyelidikan anda sendiri (DYOR) sebelum membuat keputusan.
Ingin tahu berapa harga Arcane Owls yang akan dicapai pada 2025–2026? Lawati halaman Ramalan Harga kami untuk OWLS ramalan harga bagi tahun 2025–2026 dengan mengklik Arcane Owls Ramalan Harga.

Apakah itu Arcane Owls (OWLS)

Arcane Owls are not just NFTs — they are fragments of an ancient prophecy. 5060 mythical creatures return on Base, each carrying secrets of light and shadow. At the heart of their power lies $OWLS — the energy of the flock, binding Keepers together and fueling the future of our community.

The Legend of the Owls

Chapter I: The Prologue

Before gods, before men, there was only chaos. And from chaos came the Owls — ancient witnesses of creation, guardians of both Light and Darkness. Their eyes reflected stars that did not yet exist. Their feathers carried whispers of futures yet to come. They did not build kingdoms, nor kneel to gods. They were above them all — the Watchers. The Keepers of Prophecy.

Chapter II: The Age of Silence

For thousands of years, the Owls wandered between worlds. They entered human dreams, marking their souls with signs of fate. Some called them omens of death. Others believed they were bringers of wisdom. But the truth was greater: Each Owl carried a fragment of the Great Prophecy, written not in ink, but in shadow and starlight.

Chapter III: The Falling Star

On the night when the tenth moon bled, the skies were torn apart. From the rift between worlds, the Arcane Owls returned — 5060 mythical beings, each holding a piece of destiny. Their glow pierced the dark. Their presence bent reality. But they did not come for all. They came to choose.

Chapter IV: The Chosen Keepers

Those who hold an Owl are not mere collectors. They are Keepers — bound to the eternal covenant. Each Owl does not obey. It chooses its bearer. Some are drawn to seekers of truth. Others — to hunters of power. But every Keeper becomes part of the Prophecy.

Chapter V: The Prophecy of Night Wings

Legends speak of a time when all 5060 Owls find their Keepers. When that happens, the Prophecy will awaken. From feathers, a map will form. From eyes, the skies will burn. And with the light shall rise an ancient Darkness, older than men, older than gods. Only the united Flock will stand against it.

Chapter VI: The Age of $OWLS

From the return of the Owls came a new power — $OWLS, the crystallized energy of their wings and cries. $OWLS are not mere tokens. They are fragments of myth, shards of magic fallen from the eyes of the Owls themselves. They bind Keepers together, reward the loyal, and unlock rituals, artifacts, and hidden worlds yet unseen.

Epilogue: The Awakening

Arcane Owls are not just an NFT collection. They are a living legend, reborn on the blockchain. 5060 Owls. 5060 fragments of prophecy. Each choosing its Keeper. The question is not if the Prophecy will be fulfilled. The question is when.

MEXC ialah pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka yang dipercayai oleh lebih 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. Ia terkenal sebagai pertukaran dengan pemilihan token terluas, penyenaraian token terpantas, dan yuran perdagangan terendah dalam pasaran. Sertai MEXC sekarang untuk mengalami likuiditi peringkat teratas dan yuran yang paling kompetitif dalam pasaran!

Arcane Owls (OWLS) Sumber

Laman Web Rasmi

Orang Juga Bertanya: Soalan Lain Mengenai Arcane Owls

Berapakah nilai 1 Arcane Owls pada tahun 2030?
Jika Arcane Owls berkembang pada kadar tahunan 5%, nilai anggarannya boleh mencecah sekitar $-- menjelang 2026, $-- menjelang 2030, $-- menjelang 2035, dan $-- menjelang 2040. Angka-angka ini menggambarkan senario pertumbuhan berganda yang stabil, namun harga masa hadapan yang sebenar akan bergantung pada tahap penerimaan pasaran, perkembangan peraturan, dan keadaan makroekonomi. Anda boleh melihat jadual unjuran penuh di bawah untuk butiran terperinci tahun demi tahun bagi harga Arcane Owls berpotensi dan jangkaan ROI.
Kemas kini terakhir halaman: 2025-11-10 05:07:52 (UTC+8)

Arcane Owls (OWLS) Kemas Kini Industri Penting

Masa (UTC+8)JenisMaklumat
11-08 07:05:00Kemas Kini Industri
"Classic" Altcoins Rise Broadly, Storage and Privacy Sector Tokens Show Independent Market Trends
11-07 21:26:04Kemas Kini Industri
Possibly affected by multiple project collapses, total lending protocol TVL across the network plummeted by nearly $12 billion
11-07 01:12:41Kemas Kini Industri
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Kemas Kini Industri
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Kemas Kini Industri
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Kemas Kini Industri
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%

Terokai Lagi tentang Arcane Owls

Lebih Banyak Matawang Kripto untuk Dijelajahi

Mata wang kripto teratas dengan data pasaran tersedia di MEXC

PANAS

Mata wang kripto yang menjadi trend masa kini yang mendapat perhatian pasaran yang ketara

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
UCN

UCN

UCN

Baru Ditambah

Terakhir disenaraikan mata wang kripto yang tersedia untuk perdagangan

FREEZONE

FREEZONE

FREEZONE

$0.000000
$0.000000$0.000000

0.00%

IRIS Chain

IRIS Chain

IRC

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Janction

Janction

JCT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

MetaArena

MetaArena

TIMI

$0.04359
$0.04359$0.04359

+117.95%

LUXURY

LUXURY

LXY

$0.1200
$0.1200$0.1200

+26.31%

Pemegang Untung Tertinggi Terbanyak

Pam kripto teratas hari ini

AEGIS

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.000004295
$0.000004295$0.000004295

+65.19%

DEGENFI

DEGENFI

DEGENFI

$0.00000000000372
$0.00000000000372$0.00000000000372

+57.62%

TOWNS

TOWNS

TOWNS

$0.013301
$0.013301$0.013301

+31.38%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.00394
$0.00394$0.00394

+31.33%

LUXURY

LUXURY

LXY

$0.1200
$0.1200$0.1200

+26.31%

Penafian

Harga mata wang kripto tertakluk kepada risiko pasaran yang tinggi dan turun naik harga. Anda harus melabur dalam projek dan produk yang anda kenali dan di mana anda memahami risiko yang terlibat. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan teliti pengalaman pelaburan anda, situasi kewangan, objektif pelaburan dan toleransi risiko dan berunding dengan penasihat kewangan bebas sebelum membuat sebarang pelaburan. Bahan ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat kewangan. Prestasi masa lalu bukanlah penunjuk prestasi masa hadapan yang boleh dipercayai. Nilai pelaburan anda boleh turun dan juga naik, dan anda mungkin tidak dapat kembali jumlah yang anda laburkan. Anda bertanggungjawab sepenuhnya untuk keputusan pelaburan anda. MEXC tidak bertanggungjawab atas sebarang kerugian yang mungkin anda alami. Untuk maklumat lanjut, sila rujuk kepada Syarat Penggunaan dan Amaran Risiko kami. Sila ambil perhatian juga bahawa data yang berkaitan dengan mata wang kripto yang dinyatakan di atas dibentangkan di sini (seperti harga langsung semasanya) adalah berdasarkan sumber pihak ketiga. Ia dipersembahkan kepada anda atas dasar "seadanya'' dan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja, tanpa sebarang representasi atau waranti. Pautan yang diberikan kepada tapak pihak ketiga juga bukan di bawah kawalan MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggungjawab untuk kebolehpercayaan dan ketepatan tapak pihak ketiga tersebut dan kandungannya.