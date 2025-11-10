Arcane Owls Harga (OWLS)
Harga langsung Arcane Owls (OWLS) hari ini ialah $ 0.00001573, dengan 0.00% perubahan sepanjang 24 jam yang lalu. Kadar semasa OWLS kepada USD penukaran adalah $ 0.00001573 setiap OWLS.
Arcane Owls kini berada pada kedudukan #- mengikut permodalan pasaran pada $ 15,729.61, dengan bekalan edaran sebanyak 1.00B OWLS. Dalam tempoh 24 jam yang lalu, OWLS didagangkan antara $ 0 (rendah) dan $ 0 (tinggi), mencerminkan aktiviti pasaran. Paras tertinggi sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.00042134, manakala paras terendah sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.00000438.
Dalam prestasi jangka pendek, OWLS dipindahkan -- dalam sejam terakhir dan 0.00% sepanjang 7 hari lalu. Sepanjang hari lalu, volum dagangan mencapai --.
Had Pasaran semasa Arcane Owls ialah $ 15.73K, dengan volum dagangan 24 jam sebanyak --. Bekalan edaran OWLS ialah 1.00B, dengan jumlah bekalan sebanyak 1000000000.0. Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya (FDV) ialah $ 15.73K.
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
Pada hari ini, perubahan harga Arcane Owls kepada USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Arcane Owls kepada USD adalah $ 0.0000000000.
Dalam 60 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Arcane Owls kepada USD adalah $ -0.0000103748.
Dalam 90 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Arcane Owls kepada USD adalah $ 0.
|Tempoh
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|--
|30 Hari
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Hari
|$ -0.0000103748
|-65.95%
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Pada tahun 2040, harga Arcane Owls berpotensi mengalami pertumbuhan sebanyak 0.00%. Ia boleh mencapai harga dagangan sebanyak $ --.
Arcane Owls are not just NFTs — they are fragments of an ancient prophecy. 5060 mythical creatures return on Base, each carrying secrets of light and shadow. At the heart of their power lies $OWLS — the energy of the flock, binding Keepers together and fueling the future of our community.
The Legend of the Owls
Chapter I: The Prologue
Before gods, before men, there was only chaos. And from chaos came the Owls — ancient witnesses of creation, guardians of both Light and Darkness. Their eyes reflected stars that did not yet exist. Their feathers carried whispers of futures yet to come. They did not build kingdoms, nor kneel to gods. They were above them all — the Watchers. The Keepers of Prophecy.
Chapter II: The Age of Silence
For thousands of years, the Owls wandered between worlds. They entered human dreams, marking their souls with signs of fate. Some called them omens of death. Others believed they were bringers of wisdom. But the truth was greater: Each Owl carried a fragment of the Great Prophecy, written not in ink, but in shadow and starlight.
Chapter III: The Falling Star
On the night when the tenth moon bled, the skies were torn apart. From the rift between worlds, the Arcane Owls returned — 5060 mythical beings, each holding a piece of destiny. Their glow pierced the dark. Their presence bent reality. But they did not come for all. They came to choose.
Chapter IV: The Chosen Keepers
Those who hold an Owl are not mere collectors. They are Keepers — bound to the eternal covenant. Each Owl does not obey. It chooses its bearer. Some are drawn to seekers of truth. Others — to hunters of power. But every Keeper becomes part of the Prophecy.
Chapter V: The Prophecy of Night Wings
Legends speak of a time when all 5060 Owls find their Keepers. When that happens, the Prophecy will awaken. From feathers, a map will form. From eyes, the skies will burn. And with the light shall rise an ancient Darkness, older than men, older than gods. Only the united Flock will stand against it.
Chapter VI: The Age of $OWLS
From the return of the Owls came a new power — $OWLS, the crystallized energy of their wings and cries. $OWLS are not mere tokens. They are fragments of myth, shards of magic fallen from the eyes of the Owls themselves. They bind Keepers together, reward the loyal, and unlock rituals, artifacts, and hidden worlds yet unseen.
Epilogue: The Awakening
Arcane Owls are not just an NFT collection. They are a living legend, reborn on the blockchain. 5060 Owls. 5060 fragments of prophecy. Each choosing its Keeper. The question is not if the Prophecy will be fulfilled. The question is when.
