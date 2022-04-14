Tokenomik BURN (BURN)
The $BURN token is an extremely hyper-deflationary currency that is built to become more scarce with each transaction that takes place within the $BURN economy.
Let it Burn! The concept is simple...
Start with a large supply to give the community a chance to participate and secure their positions. Then let the insanely deflationary Tokenomics do its part in making the token supply more and more scarce. Holders get rewarded for simply doing just that! Holding!
BurnDAO Token holders will be able to vote their owned tokens in a DAO that will allow the holders to determine the buy back and burns that will be represented in every project. In addition, DAO users holding a minimum number of tokens will have the ability to vote and submit proposals on the tokens that will be subject to vote each month. Each burn token represents a vote in the DAO.
How it works Ingrained in the Tokenomics of the Burn Token is a tax that is directly attributed to 3 different buyback and burn wallets. These wallets accumulate funds through the taxes on transactions (buys/sells) and are used to buyback tokens on the open market. The purchased tokens are directly sent to the designated burn wallet or in the case of the $BURN token - completely removed from the blockchain. These burns can take place at any time, both in a manual and an automated fashion, and the intention is to deploy the accumulated funds at strategic times.
BURNCARD NFT The BurnCard NFT is an exclusive non-fungible token in which the primary utility is to be burned at the discretion of the NFT owner. Once burned, the NFT is incinerated and removed from the blockchain, revealing a set number of BURN tokens that are automatically deposited into the same wallet that held your NFT. There are a total of 69 BurnCards that will be made available to the public. A single BurnCard NFT will be listed for 5 ETH, each containing a total of 10% of the .15% max wallet size.
Tokenomik BURN (BURN): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik BURN (BURN) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token BURN yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token BURN yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik BURN, terokai BURN harga langsung token!
Penafian
Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.