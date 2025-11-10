Centric Swap Harga (CNS)
Harga langsung Centric Swap (CNS) hari ini ialah --, dengan 37.19% perubahan sepanjang 24 jam yang lalu. Kadar semasa CNS kepada USD penukaran adalah -- setiap CNS.
Centric Swap kini berada pada kedudukan #- mengikut permodalan pasaran pada $ 49,654, dengan bekalan edaran sebanyak 369.59B CNS. Dalam tempoh 24 jam yang lalu, CNS didagangkan antara $ 0 (rendah) dan $ 0 (tinggi), mencerminkan aktiviti pasaran. Paras tertinggi sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.01873632, manakala paras terendah sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.
Dalam prestasi jangka pendek, CNS dipindahkan +1.95% dalam sejam terakhir dan +38.07% sepanjang 7 hari lalu. Sepanjang hari lalu, volum dagangan mencapai --.
Had Pasaran semasa Centric Swap ialah $ 49.65K, dengan volum dagangan 24 jam sebanyak --. Bekalan edaran CNS ialah 369.59B, dengan jumlah bekalan sebanyak 369592121791.1336. Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya (FDV) ialah $ 49.65K.
+1.95%
+37.19%
+38.07%
+38.07%
Pada hari ini, perubahan harga Centric Swap kepada USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Centric Swap kepada USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Centric Swap kepada USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Centric Swap kepada USD adalah $ 0.
|Tempoh
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|+37.19%
|30 Hari
|$ 0
|+31.44%
|60 Hari
|$ 0
|-44.73%
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Pada tahun 2040, harga Centric Swap berpotensi mengalami pertumbuhan sebanyak 0.00%. Ia boleh mencapai harga dagangan sebanyak $ --.
What Is Centric Swap (CNS)?
Centric Swap (CNS) was first conceived in December 2017. CNS is a Binance Smart Chain-based token that serves as the Centric Network’s on- and off-ramp. Centric Network itself is a dual-cryptocurrency payment network. CNS can be traded freely on cryptocurrency exchanges and offers users access to Centric Rise (CNR) along with liquidity. A decentralized protocol governs the exchange between these tokens and self-regulates the supply to meet the changes in demand. The vision of Centric is to alleviate what they see as the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, which is price volatility. The Centric Foundation was established to advance the adoption of Centric Rise (CNR) and Centric Swap (CNS). Centric has a dual-token model that rewards adoption and stabilizes over time due to its self-regulating supply. The idea behind the model is that, when a user purchases Centric Swap from a trusted cryptocurrency exchange, they can convert it to Centric Rise and benefit from its hourly growth. This leads to the fact that at every moment when the Centric Rise is worth slightly more than Centric Swap, the user can convert CNR back to CNS and reap the rewards. This dual token system creates the conditions for a synthetic stable currency and can regulate the supply of Centric Rise to drive the market price of Centric Swap towards $1.
What Makes Centric Swap Unique?
The two tokens that make up the Centric dual-token model include the Centric Rise (CNR) and the Centric Swap (CNS). CNR trades at a fixed price and has hourly growth, while CNS trades at the price set by the market. At any point in time, Centric Rise can be redeemed for Centric Swap and vice versa. Holding Centric Rise grants a user predetermined hourly earnings on their investment in Centric Swap, ensured by the fact that the value of Centric Rise is constantly increasing in relation to Centric Swap. CNR trades at a predetermined price that is enforced by the Centric protocol and increases every hour when the protocol self-balances. 1 CNS will always convert to CNR at a fixed exchange rate of $1 USD of CNR. In other words, Centric Rise (CNR) stores value, is a transactional currency, has a deflationary supply and an inflationary price and an hourly yield. Centric Swap (CNS) has liquidity, is traded on exchanges, has an elastic supply and a demand indicator. The Centric Protocol governs the token exchange, regulates the supply, is immutable, is censorship-resistant and is independently audited.
How Is the Centric Swap Network Secured?
The Centric Protocol is governed by the Centric Rise smart contract. CNR and CNS are based on the BSC blockchain’s BEP20 standard. Centric Wallet is available where users can store their Centric Rise and Centric Swap. It has features that were specifically designed for these tokens.
|Masa (UTC+8)
|Jenis
|Maklumat
|11-08 07:05:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
"Classic" Altcoins Rise Broadly, Storage and Privacy Sector Tokens Show Independent Market Trends
|11-07 21:26:04
|Kemas Kini Industri
Possibly affected by multiple project collapses, total lending protocol TVL across the network plummeted by nearly $12 billion
|11-07 01:12:41
|Kemas Kini Industri
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
|11-06 14:15:13
|Kemas Kini Industri
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
|11-06 11:42:30
|Kemas Kini Industri
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
|11-05 17:18:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
Harga mata wang kripto tertakluk kepada risiko pasaran yang tinggi dan turun naik harga. Anda harus melabur dalam projek dan produk yang anda kenali dan di mana anda memahami risiko yang terlibat. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan teliti pengalaman pelaburan anda, situasi kewangan, objektif pelaburan dan toleransi risiko dan berunding dengan penasihat kewangan bebas sebelum membuat sebarang pelaburan. Bahan ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat kewangan. Prestasi masa lalu bukanlah penunjuk prestasi masa hadapan yang boleh dipercayai. Nilai pelaburan anda boleh turun dan juga naik, dan anda mungkin tidak dapat kembali jumlah yang anda laburkan. Anda bertanggungjawab sepenuhnya untuk keputusan pelaburan anda. MEXC tidak bertanggungjawab atas sebarang kerugian yang mungkin anda alami. Untuk maklumat lanjut, sila rujuk kepada Syarat Penggunaan dan Amaran Risiko kami. Sila ambil perhatian juga bahawa data yang berkaitan dengan mata wang kripto yang dinyatakan di atas dibentangkan di sini (seperti harga langsung semasanya) adalah berdasarkan sumber pihak ketiga. Ia dipersembahkan kepada anda atas dasar "seadanya'' dan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja, tanpa sebarang representasi atau waranti. Pautan yang diberikan kepada tapak pihak ketiga juga bukan di bawah kawalan MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggungjawab untuk kebolehpercayaan dan ketepatan tapak pihak ketiga tersebut dan kandungannya.