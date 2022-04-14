Tokenomik Crowny (CRWNY)
Crowny (CRWNY) Maklumat
Crowny has created a new platform to help solve some of the current dilemmas within the world of advertising. Crowny is a platform that will allow brands to create effective campaigns and reach their target audiences with ease and simplicity. These users are enticed to listen to their message by being rewarded through the app. Users will be able to connect to their favourite brands through the Crowny Mobile App, without the risk of privacy breaches.
What Crowny offers:
- A smartphone app which enables users to specify their areas of interest and allows them to follow their favourite brands. This gives them control over the type of content and deals they wish to see, and when they want to see it.
- A secure and private experience via the anonymization of user data.
- The possibility to reach out to consumers in several ways, including push notifications, geofencing and QR codes. The supplied content also includes interactions and gamification elements. Consumers will be more engaged than ever, which in turn will improve the consumer-brand relationship.
- Users will always be rewarded. Not only through the offers they receive, but also for consuming content; paid with $CRWNY tokens and brand loyalty points The biggest challenges of the advertising world includes reduced exposure, increasing costs, and elusive audiences. They are solving these challenges with their platform.
Crowny also offers a free loyalty system to small business owners. The most interesting part of this loyalty system is the $CRWNY token. These rewards play a key role in the Crowny platform. Tokens can eventually be converted to (fiat) currencies, used to purchase products, or set aside as can be held in a wallet.
Crowny (CRWNY) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk Crowny (CRWNY), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Tokenomik Crowny (CRWNY): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik Crowny (CRWNY) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token CRWNY yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token CRWNY yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik CRWNY, terokai CRWNY harga langsung token!
CRWNY Ramalan Harga
Ingin tahu ke mana hala tuju CRWNY? Halaman ramalan harga CRWNY kami menggabungkan sentimen pasaran, arah aliran sejarah dan penunjuk teknikal untuk memberikan pandangan yang berpandangan ke hadapan.
Mengapa Anda Perlu Memilih MEXC?
MEXC ialah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka dunia, dipercayai oleh berjuta-juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto.
Penafian
Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.