Cudos Harga (CUDOS)
-0.07%
-5.81%
-1.26%
-1.26%
Cudos (CUDOS) harga masa nyata ialah $0.00410798. Sepanjang 24 jam yang lalu, CUDOS didagangkan antara $ 0.00410798 rendah dan $ 0.00437858 tinggi , menunjukkan turun naik pasaran aktif. Harga tertinggi CUDOS sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.129565, manakala harga terendah sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.00165966.
Dari segi prestasi jangka pendek, CUDOS telah berubah sebanyak -0.07% sejak sejam yang lalu, -5.81% dalam 24 jam dan -1.26% dalam 7 hari yang lalu. Ini memberikan anda gambaran keseluruhan pantas tentang aliran harga terkini dan dinamik pasaran di MEXC.
Had Pasaran semasa Cudos ialah $ 30.30M, dengan volum dagangan 24 jam sebanyak --. Bekalan edaran CUDOS ialah 7.38B, dengan jumlah bekalan sebanyak 9317568774.0. Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya (FDV) ialah $ 38.28M.
Pada hari ini, perubahan harga Cudos kepada USD adalah $ -0.000253464689435304.
Dalam 30 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Cudos kepada USD adalah $ -0.0004192830.
Dalam 60 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Cudos kepada USD adalah $ -0.0014653665.
Dalam 90 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Cudos kepada USD adalah $ -0.000420404613748898.
|Tempoh
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ -0.000253464689435304
|-5.81%
|30 Hari
|$ -0.0004192830
|-10.20%
|60 Hari
|$ -0.0014653665
|-35.67%
|90 Hari
|$ -0.000420404613748898
|-9.28%
What is CUDOS? CUDOS powers a decentralised compute network that will interoperate with multiple blockchain ecosystems to provide the following benefits: 1. Trusted layer 1 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol - Wasm compatibility, for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc. 2. Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, allowing Cudos Network smart contracts to interface with multiple networks. 3. 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks - A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations 4. Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network - access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources Turing complete solutions for non-Turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networks. With the underlying Cudo platform live in over 145 countries, across enterprise and edge environments, and used by over 250,000 users, CUDOS is the next major release, providing a decentralised computing layer bridging on-chain and off-chain resources. The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Transaction payments, Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads, and a medium of exchange (MoE). What is CUDOS trying to solve? Scaling on blockchain is both expensive and limited in the type of use-cases it can support. CUDOS solves this issue by providing a highly scalable Layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both on-chain and off-chain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs. Who are the founders at CUDOS? CUDOS was founded by Mathew Hawkins, an award-winning entrepreneur, who previously founded C4L, a data center, cloud and network infrastructure provider that grew to support 1% of the UK’s internet infrastructure. Exiting in 2016 for $30m, Mathew started Cudo and the CUDOS network to build infrastructure services in software, what he previously achieved in hardware. The executive team have backgrounds in building and scaling and SaaS with COO Lee Woodham, who has over 25 years split across scaling financial services and tech companies. The board of advisors also includes David Juxon, former MD of Bank of America, Chris Deering, Former President of Sony Entertainment (Playstation), Joerg Roskowetz, Director of Blockchain for AMD and Maggie Fang, early investor in Uber and Alibaba. What makes CUDOS unique? CUDOS is the first decentralised computing network to provide services to both on-chain and off-chain infrastructure consumers. Built on the Cosmos blockchain and utilising the Tendermint protocol for secure BFT consensus, the CUDOS validator network will provide a globally distributed and highly secure network able to allocate more intensive workloads out to the underlying Layer 3 Cudo platform. How is the CUDOS network secured? The CUDOS Network utilises the Byzantine Fault Tolerant Bonded Proof of Stake mechanism featured in the Cosmos SDK, known as Tendermint Core, as its consensus engine. Validators in the CUDOS network stake a given amount of CUDOS in order to earn fees from validating transactions on the network in a secure and highly reliable way. In order to achieve this, the CUDOS Network also leverages the Cosmos SDK’s staking, slashing, and governance modules to incentivise a minimum of 95% uptime and to swiftly eliminate validators known to perform double-signs or other known forms of bad actor behaviours. Who are the major partners of CUDOS? CUDOS is partnered with major and recognised brands across both blockchain and enterprise computing verticals, including AMD, Ultra & Algorand. Strategic backers include Outlier Ventures (OV), Moonwhale, Moonrock, Brilliance Ventures, GBV, Spincrypto, Double Peak, Coinvision, and BMW Capital. How many CUDOS coins are there in circulation? There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021). The total supply of 10 billion CUDOS is distributed via multiple allocations, with 34% Ecosystem & Community Development, 33.78% Reserve, 20% Team (2% released based per milestone achieved. 10 key pre-determined milestones), 5% Advisors and 7.22% to presale token holders. Use of funds will be as follows: 30% Research & Product Development, 10% Administration & Operations, 20% marketing, 10% CUDOS Validator Nodes (CVN), 13% User Acquisition, 10% Community Engagement and 7% Contingency. Where can you buy CUDOS? At the time of writing, the top exchanges for CUDOS trading are Ascendex, KuCoin, Gate.io, Uniswap, Bittrex Poloniex, CoinField, Liquid, ZT Global, and others.
MEXC ialah pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka yang dipercayai oleh lebih 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. Ia terkenal sebagai pertukaran dengan pemilihan token terluas, penyenaraian token terpantas, dan yuran perdagangan terendah dalam pasaran. Sertai MEXC sekarang untuk mengalami likuiditi peringkat teratas dan yuran yang paling kompetitif dalam pasaran!
Berapakah nilai Cudos (CUDOS) dalam USD esok, minggu depan, atau bulan depan? Apakah nilai aset Cudos (CUDOS) anda pada 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — atau 10 atau 20 tahun dari sekarang? Gunakan alat ramalan harga kami untuk meneroka ramalan jangka pendek dan jangka panjang untuk Cudos.
Semak Cudos ramalan harga sekarang!
Memahami tokenomik Cudos (CUDOS) boleh memberikan gambaran yang lebih mendalam tentang nilai jangka panjang dan potensi pertumbuhannya. Daripada cara token diedarkan kepada cara bekalan diuruskan, tokenomik mendedahkan struktur teras ekonomi projek. Ketahui tentang token CUDOS dan tokenomiknya yang meluas sekarang!
|Masa (UTC+8)
|Jenis
|Maklumat
|09-16 14:49:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $359 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $259 million
|09-16 14:26:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
Base ecosystem tokens generally rise, stimulated by "Base exploring token issuance" news
|09-15 18:21:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, HIFI Drops Over 47% in 24h
|09-15 15:08:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: SOL Net Inflow of $30.4 Million, PUMP Net Inflow of $10.6 Million
|09-15 12:13:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
Altcoin Season Index currently reports 72, just one step away from entering "Altcoin Season"
|09-15 11:34:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
Some new and recently-listed tokens show relative strength today, MITO 24h increase exceeds 28%
Harga mata wang kripto tertakluk kepada risiko pasaran yang tinggi dan turun naik harga. Anda harus melabur dalam projek dan produk yang anda kenali dan di mana anda memahami risiko yang terlibat. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan teliti pengalaman pelaburan anda, situasi kewangan, objektif pelaburan dan toleransi risiko dan berunding dengan penasihat kewangan bebas sebelum membuat sebarang pelaburan. Bahan ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat kewangan. Prestasi masa lalu bukanlah penunjuk prestasi masa hadapan yang boleh dipercayai. Nilai pelaburan anda boleh turun dan juga naik, dan anda mungkin tidak dapat kembali jumlah yang anda laburkan. Anda bertanggungjawab sepenuhnya untuk keputusan pelaburan anda. MEXC tidak bertanggungjawab atas sebarang kerugian yang mungkin anda alami. Untuk maklumat lanjut, sila rujuk kepada Syarat Penggunaan dan Amaran Risiko kami. Sila ambil perhatian juga bahawa data yang berkaitan dengan mata wang kripto yang dinyatakan di atas dibentangkan di sini (seperti harga langsung semasanya) adalah berdasarkan sumber pihak ketiga. Ia dipersembahkan kepada anda atas dasar "seadanya'' dan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja, tanpa sebarang representasi atau waranti. Pautan yang diberikan kepada tapak pihak ketiga juga bukan di bawah kawalan MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggungjawab untuk kebolehpercayaan dan ketepatan tapak pihak ketiga tersebut dan kandungannya.