DEEPSPACE Logo

DEEPSPACE Harga (DPS)

Tidak tersenarai

1 DPS ke USD Harga Langsung:

$0.00592541
$0.00592541$0.00592541
+11.30%1D
USD
DEEPSPACE (DPS) Carta Harga Langsung
DEEPSPACE (DPS) Maklumat Harga (USD)

Julat perubahan harga 24 jam:
$ 0.00532212
$ 0.00532212$ 0.00532212
24J Rendah
$ 0.00599506
$ 0.00599506$ 0.00599506
24J Tinggi

$ 0.00532212
$ 0.00532212$ 0.00532212

$ 0.00599506
$ 0.00599506$ 0.00599506

$ 0.874276
$ 0.874276$ 0.874276

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.92%

+11.33%

+11.38%

+11.38%

DEEPSPACE (DPS) harga masa nyata ialah $0.00592541. Sepanjang 24 jam yang lalu, DPS didagangkan antara $ 0.00532212 rendah dan $ 0.00599506 tinggi , menunjukkan turun naik pasaran aktif. Harga tertinggi DPS sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.874276, manakala harga terendah sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.

Dari segi prestasi jangka pendek, DPS telah berubah sebanyak -0.92% sejak sejam yang lalu, +11.33% dalam 24 jam dan +11.38% dalam 7 hari yang lalu. Ini memberikan anda gambaran keseluruhan pantas tentang aliran harga terkini dan dinamik pasaran di MEXC.

DEEPSPACE (DPS) Maklumat Pasaran

$ 434.03K
$ 434.03K$ 434.03K

--
----

$ 527.81K
$ 527.81K$ 527.81K

73.27M
73.27M 73.27M

89,105,062.48835506
89,105,062.48835506 89,105,062.48835506

Had Pasaran semasa DEEPSPACE ialah $ 434.03K, dengan volum dagangan 24 jam sebanyak --. Bekalan edaran DPS ialah 73.27M, dengan jumlah bekalan sebanyak 89105062.48835506. Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya (FDV) ialah $ 527.81K.

DEEPSPACE (DPS) Sejarah Harga USD

Pada hari ini, perubahan harga DEEPSPACE kepada USD adalah $ +0.00060322.
Dalam 30 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga DEEPSPACE kepada USD adalah $ -0.0000304097.
Dalam 60 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga DEEPSPACE kepada USD adalah $ -0.0002155693.
Dalam 90 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga DEEPSPACE kepada USD adalah $ -0.0000464488370166.

TempohPerubahan (USD)Perubahan (%)
Hari ini$ +0.00060322+11.33%
30 Hari$ -0.0000304097-0.51%
60 Hari$ -0.0002155693-3.63%
90 Hari$ -0.0000464488370166-0.77%

Apakah itu DEEPSPACE (DPS)

DEEPSPACE is an immersive space exploration strategy game. Engage in the DEEPSPACE universe by using $DPS, the in-game currency, and trading unique, upgradeable smart NFTs as you navigate through the cosmos with your fleet of ships! Prepare to explore, harvest, race, and battle your way across the DEEPSPACE universe! DEEPSPACE - Outpost One A key feature of DEEPSPACE is the Outpost. The Outpost serves as a decentralized exchange hub where you can buy, sell, and trade your ships, cores, and other upgradeable Smart NFTs with fellow explorers. Use the marketplace to build limited edition ships and acquire other valuable collectible assets. Expand your fleet to enhance your exploration, harvesting, racing, and combat capabilities throughout the DEEPSPACE universe! Players can exchange land, weapons, spacecraft, and other items in the marketplace to aid their exploration of the game world. As players advance in the game and grow their ship fleet, they can enhance their gameplay experience. The custom decentralized app (dapp) marketplace is integrated with the rest of the DEEPSPACE (DPS) platform, allowing for seamless connections between players looking to trade items and further their progress in the game. Ship modifications, both temporary and permanent, can be transacted on the marketplace. DEEPSPACE - Game Game assets such as ships and equipment are blockchain NFTs, giving gamers full ownership of their in-game assets. Players can mint their own starships or purchase from the proprietary NFT marketplace, and choose up to 4 ships from their fleet to begin exploring, engaging, and discovering planets, places, and other players within the 3D space-based universe. Racing and Track Builder In addition to exploration and combat, DEEPSPACE features exhilarating racing mechanics! Players can participate in high-speed races across various cosmic tracks. The innovative track builder allows you to create your own custom racetracks, designing loops, jumps, and obstacles to challenge yourself and your friends. Share your tracks with the community and compete for the fastest times! Starship Archetypes Four starship archetypes allow you to explore the universe openly, engage in combat, or mine resources: 1. Fighters - Ships with state-of-the-art weapon technology. 2. Tank - Ships designed for managing enemy engagements, longevity, and withstanding damage. 3. Mining - Ships specially engineered for efficient resource collection. 4. Support - Ships focused on utility and boosting the capabilities of your other ships. Each ship has its own benefits in the form of 8 different stats: attack, special attack, shields, special defense, speed, luck, mining, and health. Players can apply permanent and temporary modifications as they play. Modifications allow for many added battle benefits, situational adaptability, and other stat improvements. Temporary modifications give players single-use bonuses during gameplay with specific uses and unique outcomes. Resource mining allows players to gather raw materials, like ore, for ship or property add-ons and modifications. Mined materials enable you to customize your ships, creating a unique experience for every player. Battles and Challenges Battles occur frequently within the game and can take one of two forms: 1. Player vs Player (PvP) - PvP allows players to battle against each other for prizes, leaderboard placement, and bragging rights. 2. Player-vs-Enemy (PvE) - PvE involves battling Non-Playable Characters (NPCs; i.e., game-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) players) throughout the game as a mechanism for winning rewards and enhancing your gameplay experience. Dive into the DEEPSPACE universe today and embark on your adventure filled with exploration, racing, and epic battles!

DEEPSPACE (DPS) Sumber

Laman Web Rasmi

DEEPSPACE Ramalan Harga (USD)

Berapakah nilai DEEPSPACE (DPS) dalam USD esok, minggu depan, atau bulan depan? Apakah nilai aset DEEPSPACE (DPS) anda pada 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — atau 10 atau 20 tahun dari sekarang? Gunakan alat ramalan harga kami untuk meneroka ramalan jangka pendek dan jangka panjang untuk DEEPSPACE.

Semak DEEPSPACE ramalan harga sekarang!

DPS kepada Mata Wang Tempatan

Tokenomik DEEPSPACE (DPS)

Memahami tokenomik DEEPSPACE (DPS) boleh memberikan gambaran yang lebih mendalam tentang nilai jangka panjang dan potensi pertumbuhannya. Daripada cara token diedarkan kepada cara bekalan diuruskan, tokenomik mendedahkan struktur teras ekonomi projek. Ketahui tentang token DPS dan tokenomiknya yang meluas sekarang!

Orang Juga Bertanya: Soalan Lain Mengenai DEEPSPACE (DPS)

Berapakah nilai DEEPSPACE (DPS) hari ini?
Harga langsung DPS dalam USD ialah 0.00592541 USD, dikemas kini dalam masa nyata dengan data pasaran terkini.
Apakah harga semasa DPS ke USD?
Harga semasa DPS ke USD ialah $ 0.00592541. Lihat MEXC Converter untuk penukaran token yang tepat.
Apakah had pasaran DEEPSPACE?
Had pasaran untuk DPS ialah $ 434.03K USD. Had pasaran = harga semasa × bekalan edaran. Ia menunjukkan jumlah nilai pasaran dan kedudukan token.
Apakah bekalan edaran DPS?
Bekalan edaran DPS ialah 73.27M USD.
Apakah harga tertinggi sepanjang masa (ATH) DPS?
DPS mencapai harga ATH sebanyak 0.874276 USD.
Berapakah harga terendah (ATL) sepanjang masa DPS?
DPS melihat harga ATL sebanyak 0 USD.
Berapakah jumlah dagangan DPS?
Jumlah dagangan 24 jam Langsung untuk DPSialah -- USD.
Adakah DPS akan naik lebih tinggi tahun ini?
DPS mungkin meningkat tahun ini bergantung pada keadaan pasaran dan perkembangan projek. Semak DPSramalan harga untuk analisis yang lebih mendalam.
