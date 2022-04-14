Tokenomik Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2)
Dog Shit Going Nowhere (DOGSHIT2) is more than just a provocative name; it's a symbol of rebellion against the established norms of the cryptocurrency world. This project was born from the desire to create a token that represents the unfiltered, sometimes absurd, reality of the crypto space – a space where groundbreaking innovation often coexists with fleeting trends and meme-driven narratives. DOGSHIT2 is a direct, honest reflection of the often turbulent and unpredictable nature of the markets, providing a platform for those who identify with the struggle, the underdog mentality, and the raw, unfiltered side of the digital asset revolution.
We call it "the trenches vs. the suits." DOGSHIT2 is designed to resonate with those who feel left behind by the polished presentations and institutional hype. It's for the everyday crypto participant who has navigated the ups and downs, the pump and dumps, and the endless cycle of promises and disappointments. This token embraces the messy, authentic side of crypto, offering a shared space for those who aren't afraid to acknowledge the sometimes-chaotic nature of this world.
Beyond its symbolic representation, DOGSHIT2 also aims to cultivate a strong, engaged community. By providing a transparent and relatable platform, we want to foster a space where individuals can connect and engage in a token that resonates with their own experiences. We believe in the power of shared narratives and intend to build a project where community participation is the driving force behind its evolution. DOGSHIT2 is designed to be a token for the people, by the people. This is a movement, not just a coin.
Our intention is not to be another derivative project seeking to emulate the hype; rather, we want to provide a unique perspective and token, one that embodies the spirit of the true crypto believer. DOGSHIT2 is a call for authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by carefully crafted facades. We believe it's time to acknowledge the reality of the trenches and to build a token that acknowledges the struggle.
The ticker symbol DOGSHIT2 represents the project's core ethos: it's bold, it's brash, and it doesn't apologize for being what it is. We are fully aware of the unconventional nature of the name, and it is entirely deliberate. We intend to use the moniker to showcase the project's uniqueness.
DOGSHIT2 has a max supply and total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, aiming for a decentralized and inclusive token distribution. The contract address for DOGSHIT2 is BXebtR4k2WiaZ1HJmxcZkoCdxSBx1g1xnEpVra9Ppump. This contract is public and auditable for transparency.
Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Tokenomik Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token DOGSHIT2 yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token DOGSHIT2 yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik DOGSHIT2, terokai DOGSHIT2 harga langsung token!
Penafian
Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.