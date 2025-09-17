Geoff Harga (GEOFF)
+0.67%
+2.17%
-16.74%
-16.74%
Geoff (GEOFF) harga masa nyata ialah $0.00104962. Sepanjang 24 jam yang lalu, GEOFF didagangkan antara $ 0.00099846 rendah dan $ 0.00107931 tinggi , menunjukkan turun naik pasaran aktif. Harga tertinggi GEOFF sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.00273721, manakala harga terendah sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.00008435.
Dari segi prestasi jangka pendek, GEOFF telah berubah sebanyak +0.67% sejak sejam yang lalu, +2.17% dalam 24 jam dan -16.74% dalam 7 hari yang lalu. Ini memberikan anda gambaran keseluruhan pantas tentang aliran harga terkini dan dinamik pasaran di MEXC.
Had Pasaran semasa Geoff ialah $ 1.05M, dengan volum dagangan 24 jam sebanyak --. Bekalan edaran GEOFF ialah 1.00B, dengan jumlah bekalan sebanyak 1000000000.0. Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya (FDV) ialah $ 1.05M.
Pada hari ini, perubahan harga Geoff kepada USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Geoff kepada USD adalah $ +0.0002453674.
Dalam 60 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Geoff kepada USD adalah $ +0.0101279968.
Dalam 90 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Geoff kepada USD adalah $ +0.00090487910396036125.
|Tempoh
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|+2.17%
|30 Hari
|$ +0.0002453674
|+23.38%
|60 Hari
|$ +0.0101279968
|+964.92%
|90 Hari
|$ +0.00090487910396036125
|+625.17%
Launched on 14 February 2025 by a developer who previously guided Kendu Inu to a reported market capitalization of USD 280 million, $GEOFF is a meme-oriented token on the Ethereum blockchain. The project centers on humor, personal branding, and community engagement rather than technical innovation or extensive utility. Its creator, who has chosen to disclose personal identity, emphasizes transparency and a straightforward approach, distinguishing $GEOFF from meme coins that rely heavily on speculative mechanisms or intricate features. No Utility, No Complex Features $GEOFF’s defining characteristic is its intentional lack of utility. The project does not offer staking, governance, or other common DeFi functionalities. Instead, it underscores the cultural and social appeal of internet memes, aiming to build a community around lighthearted content rather than promising advanced technology or revenue-sharing models. The absence of a formal roadmap reflects this philosophy; the token’s value proposition focuses on entertainment and collective participation, rather than the pursuit of long-term adoption in traditional use cases. Ethereum as the Chosen Network By launching on Ethereum, $GEOFF leverages the widespread adoption and familiarity of the ERC-20 token standard. This decision allows for seamless integration with decentralized exchanges (DEXs), popular wallet applications, and other well-known tools within the broader Ethereum ecosystem. While the project does not claim to implement cutting-edge smart contracts or innovative protocols, the solidity of Ethereum’s underlying network offers a degree of reliability and security that can be reassuring to meme-coin enthusiasts. Personal Branding and Doxxed Developer The developer’s decision to be doxxed—revealing personal identity—stands out in a meme-coin market often characterized by anonymity. This openness aims to foster trust among participants who might be cautious about projects lacking verifiable track records. By highlighting experience in a previous meme coin that reportedly reached a nine-figure market cap, the developer positions $GEOFF as a venture led by someone with a degree of familiarity in navigating meme-driven markets. However, it is also stated that the new token is purely a personal-branded community coin, free from elaborate promises or attached functionalities. Community-Focused Strategy Since $GEOFF does not offer tangible utility or a complex feature set, community-building is at the forefront of the project’s agenda. The team prioritizes social media presence, promotional activities, and regular updates to keep participants informed about token distribution, liquidity status, and upcoming community-driven events. This approach aligns with the broader meme-coin trend, where humor, social sharing, and collective energy often drive engagement and trading volume more than foundational technology. Contract Address and Transparency $GEOFF operates under the Ethereum contract address 0xAe3013789C836345Dfd63a9DF713E3c23fB3A664, offering public verification of token details and transactions. According to the team, being transparent about the contract’s contents and parameters is a priority. This transparency extends to communication channels, where the developer and community members frequently interact, discuss token-related topics, and share memes. Although the project’s scope is limited to entertainment, the team views these open lines of communication as essential for sustaining interest in a low-utility coin. Summary In essence, $GEOFF is a meme-centric cryptocurrency launched on Ethereum, guided by a doxxed developer with prior meme-coin experience. It presents itself as a simple, humor-driven project without utility, advanced features, or a detailed roadmap. By focusing on personal branding and community interactions, $GEOFF seeks to capture the casual appeal of internet culture, relying on the shared amusement of its holders rather than promising transformative technology or long-term use cases.
MEXC ialah pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka yang dipercayai oleh lebih 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. Ia terkenal sebagai pertukaran dengan pemilihan token terluas, penyenaraian token terpantas, dan yuran perdagangan terendah dalam pasaran. Sertai MEXC sekarang untuk mengalami likuiditi peringkat teratas dan yuran yang paling kompetitif dalam pasaran!
Berapakah nilai Geoff (GEOFF) dalam USD esok, minggu depan, atau bulan depan? Apakah nilai aset Geoff (GEOFF) anda pada 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — atau 10 atau 20 tahun dari sekarang? Gunakan alat ramalan harga kami untuk meneroka ramalan jangka pendek dan jangka panjang untuk Geoff.
Semak Geoff ramalan harga sekarang!
Memahami tokenomik Geoff (GEOFF) boleh memberikan gambaran yang lebih mendalam tentang nilai jangka panjang dan potensi pertumbuhannya. Daripada cara token diedarkan kepada cara bekalan diuruskan, tokenomik mendedahkan struktur teras ekonomi projek. Ketahui tentang token GEOFF dan tokenomiknya yang meluas sekarang!
|Masa (UTC+8)
|Jenis
|Maklumat
|09-16 14:49:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $359 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $259 million
|09-16 14:26:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
Base ecosystem tokens generally rise, stimulated by "Base exploring token issuance" news
|09-15 18:21:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, HIFI Drops Over 47% in 24h
|09-15 15:08:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: SOL Net Inflow of $30.4 Million, PUMP Net Inflow of $10.6 Million
|09-15 12:13:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
Altcoin Season Index currently reports 72, just one step away from entering "Altcoin Season"
|09-15 11:34:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
Some new and recently-listed tokens show relative strength today, MITO 24h increase exceeds 28%
Harga mata wang kripto tertakluk kepada risiko pasaran yang tinggi dan turun naik harga. Anda harus melabur dalam projek dan produk yang anda kenali dan di mana anda memahami risiko yang terlibat. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan teliti pengalaman pelaburan anda, situasi kewangan, objektif pelaburan dan toleransi risiko dan berunding dengan penasihat kewangan bebas sebelum membuat sebarang pelaburan. Bahan ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat kewangan. Prestasi masa lalu bukanlah penunjuk prestasi masa hadapan yang boleh dipercayai. Nilai pelaburan anda boleh turun dan juga naik, dan anda mungkin tidak dapat kembali jumlah yang anda laburkan. Anda bertanggungjawab sepenuhnya untuk keputusan pelaburan anda. MEXC tidak bertanggungjawab atas sebarang kerugian yang mungkin anda alami. Untuk maklumat lanjut, sila rujuk kepada Syarat Penggunaan dan Amaran Risiko kami. Sila ambil perhatian juga bahawa data yang berkaitan dengan mata wang kripto yang dinyatakan di atas dibentangkan di sini (seperti harga langsung semasanya) adalah berdasarkan sumber pihak ketiga. Ia dipersembahkan kepada anda atas dasar "seadanya'' dan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja, tanpa sebarang representasi atau waranti. Pautan yang diberikan kepada tapak pihak ketiga juga bukan di bawah kawalan MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggungjawab untuk kebolehpercayaan dan ketepatan tapak pihak ketiga tersebut dan kandungannya.