KAPPY Harga (KAPPY)
+0.58%
+1.40%
+6.90%
+6.90%
KAPPY (KAPPY) harga masa nyata ialah $0.00000103. Sepanjang 24 jam yang lalu, KAPPY didagangkan antara $ 0.00000101 rendah dan $ 0.00000103 tinggi , menunjukkan turun naik pasaran aktif. Harga tertinggi KAPPY sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.00000193, manakala harga terendah sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.
Dari segi prestasi jangka pendek, KAPPY telah berubah sebanyak +0.58% sejak sejam yang lalu, +1.40% dalam 24 jam dan +6.90% dalam 7 hari yang lalu. Ini memberikan anda gambaran keseluruhan pantas tentang aliran harga terkini dan dinamik pasaran di MEXC.
Had Pasaran semasa KAPPY ialah $ 123.27K, dengan volum dagangan 24 jam sebanyak --. Bekalan edaran KAPPY ialah 120.00B, dengan jumlah bekalan sebanyak 120000000000.0. Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya (FDV) ialah $ 123.27K.
Pada hari ini, perubahan harga KAPPY kepada USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga KAPPY kepada USD adalah $ +0.0000003068.
Dalam 60 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga KAPPY kepada USD adalah $ +0.0000019154.
Dalam 90 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga KAPPY kepada USD adalah $ +0.000000487956202247409.
|Tempoh
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|+1.40%
|30 Hari
|$ +0.0000003068
|+29.79%
|60 Hari
|$ +0.0000019154
|+185.97%
|90 Hari
|$ +0.000000487956202247409
|+90.02%
The project, known as Kappy, is a unique and innovative initiative that revolves around a perpetually cheerful cat character, designed to embody positivity, happiness, and optimism. At the heart of the project lies the goal of creating a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together individuals from all corners of the KRC-20 ecosystem. Through this initiative, Kappy seeks to foster unity and collaboration among participants, encouraging them to work together towards common goals and shared success. The Kappy project is grounded in the belief that positivity and goodwill are essential elements in driving meaningful progress. The character itself, with its constant smile and energetic demeanor, serves as a symbol of the positive impact that can be made when people come together with a shared purpose. It is not just a playful mascot; it represents the values of kindness, cooperation, and resilience that the project aspires to cultivate within the broader KRC-20 community. Central to Kappy’s mission is the idea of fostering unity across the network. By engaging with other members of the KRC-20 community, Kappy aims to create an environment where collaboration thrives. This involves building strong partnerships with other projects, developers, and organizations within the ecosystem. Through these partnerships, Kappy seeks to create opportunities for collective growth, providing a platform for cooperative development that benefits all parties involved. The project encourages individuals to contribute their skills, knowledge, and resources, knowing that the success of the Kappy initiative relies on the contributions of each member. In addition to promoting collaboration, the Kappy project places a strong emphasis on constructive development. It believes that sustainable growth comes not from competition, but from the collective efforts of people working together with shared values and a common purpose. Kappy’s cheerful, optimistic presence serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a positive outlook, even in the face of challenges, and encourages participants to stay focused on the long-term vision of enhancing the ecosystem as a whole. Through this combination of positivity, collaboration, and constructive development, Kappy hopes to strengthen the KRC-20 ecosystem and contribute to its overall growth and success. The project recognizes that the key to a thriving community lies in the relationships built and the mutual support provided. By staying true to its values of positivity and hard work, Kappy aspires to be a catalyst for positive change, encouraging others to join in and help build a stronger, more united ecosystem for the future. By doing so, Kappy aims not only to enhance the network itself but to inspire individuals within the ecosystem to embrace a mindset of collective success and lasting impact.
