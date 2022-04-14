Tokenomik KAPPY (KAPPY)
KAPPY (KAPPY) Maklumat
The project, known as Kappy, is a unique and innovative initiative that revolves around a perpetually cheerful cat character, designed to embody positivity, happiness, and optimism. At the heart of the project lies the goal of creating a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together individuals from all corners of the KRC-20 ecosystem. Through this initiative, Kappy seeks to foster unity and collaboration among participants, encouraging them to work together towards common goals and shared success.
The Kappy project is grounded in the belief that positivity and goodwill are essential elements in driving meaningful progress. The character itself, with its constant smile and energetic demeanor, serves as a symbol of the positive impact that can be made when people come together with a shared purpose. It is not just a playful mascot; it represents the values of kindness, cooperation, and resilience that the project aspires to cultivate within the broader KRC-20 community.
Central to Kappy’s mission is the idea of fostering unity across the network. By engaging with other members of the KRC-20 community, Kappy aims to create an environment where collaboration thrives. This involves building strong partnerships with other projects, developers, and organizations within the ecosystem. Through these partnerships, Kappy seeks to create opportunities for collective growth, providing a platform for cooperative development that benefits all parties involved. The project encourages individuals to contribute their skills, knowledge, and resources, knowing that the success of the Kappy initiative relies on the contributions of each member.
In addition to promoting collaboration, the Kappy project places a strong emphasis on constructive development. It believes that sustainable growth comes not from competition, but from the collective efforts of people working together with shared values and a common purpose. Kappy’s cheerful, optimistic presence serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a positive outlook, even in the face of challenges, and encourages participants to stay focused on the long-term vision of enhancing the ecosystem as a whole.
Through this combination of positivity, collaboration, and constructive development, Kappy hopes to strengthen the KRC-20 ecosystem and contribute to its overall growth and success. The project recognizes that the key to a thriving community lies in the relationships built and the mutual support provided. By staying true to its values of positivity and hard work, Kappy aspires to be a catalyst for positive change, encouraging others to join in and help build a stronger, more united ecosystem for the future. By doing so, Kappy aims not only to enhance the network itself but to inspire individuals within the ecosystem to embrace a mindset of collective success and lasting impact.
KAPPY (KAPPY) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk KAPPY (KAPPY), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Tokenomik KAPPY (KAPPY): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik KAPPY (KAPPY) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token KAPPY yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token KAPPY yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik KAPPY, terokai KAPPY harga langsung token!
