Tokenomik LockTrip (LOC)
LockTrip (LOC) Maklumat
"Disrupting the Travel Industry
LockTrip.com is a blockchain-based travel marketplace that allows users to save up to 60% on their bookings by cutting out middlemen and their commissions. Choose among various payment methods such as credit card, popular cryptocurrencies and the native LOC token to bypass payment fees.
More than 2.1 Million Hotels & Properties
LockTrip is working with the strongest brands in the travel industry to offer its customers first class inventory around the globe. Thanks to our vast network of partners, we are not only fulfilling the needs of our customers, but also let the strongest brands compete with each other. Thanks to our unique reverse-auctioning model, customers will always be presented the lowest price possible.
More than 1,000 Airlines to Choose From
With more than 1,000 Airlines to choose from globally, LockTrip is better connected than any other marketplace in the industry. Both Hotels & Flights are bookable from the same marketplace in a one-stop shop solution.
About the LOC Token
LockTrip's unique business model funnels the entire economy through the LOC token. Each booking made on the marketplace results in 3% of the booking value being used to buy LOC from exchanges and burn them. The process is fully automated and can be verified transparently on the blockchain.
Deflationary Model
Contrary to most other tokens and coins, the LOC supply is not growing or remaining constant. Indeed it is shrinking with each booking and it's subsequent burn. This mechanism will continue indefinitely as there is no limit in time or number of LOC to be burnt.
LockTrip is powered by the Hydra chain, which emerged through the combination of the best features of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Qtum chains. It thus presents cutting-edge technology with unique economic features."
LockTrip (LOC) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk LockTrip (LOC), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Tokenomik LockTrip (LOC): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik LockTrip (LOC) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token LOC yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token LOC yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik LOC, terokai LOC harga langsung token!
LOC Ramalan Harga
Ingin tahu ke mana hala tuju LOC? Halaman ramalan harga LOC kami menggabungkan sentimen pasaran, arah aliran sejarah dan penunjuk teknikal untuk memberikan pandangan yang berpandangan ke hadapan.
Mengapa Anda Perlu Memilih MEXC?
MEXC ialah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka dunia, dipercayai oleh berjuta-juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto.
Penafian
Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.