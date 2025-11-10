BursaDEX+
Harga Lux SideQuests langsung hari ini ialah 0.00025337 USD.LSQ modal pasaran ialah 253,370 USD. Jejaki masa nyata LSQ kepada USD kemas kini harga, carta langsung, topi pasaran, volum 24 jam dan banyak lagi dalam Malaysia!

Lagi Mengenai LSQ

Maklumat Harga LSQ

Apakah LSQ

Kertas putih LSQ

Laman Web Rasmi LSQ

Tokenomik LSQ

Ramalan Harga LSQ

Peroleh

Airdrop+

Berita

Blog

Ketahui

Lux SideQuests Logo

Lux SideQuests Harga (LSQ)

Tidak tersenarai

1 LSQ ke USD Harga Langsung:

+10.20%1D
mexc
USD
Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Carta Harga Langsung
Kemas kini terakhir halaman: 2025-11-10 03:25:18 (UTC+8)

Lux SideQuests Harga Hari Ini

Harga langsung Lux SideQuests (LSQ) hari ini ialah $ 0.00025337, dengan 10.30% perubahan sepanjang 24 jam yang lalu. Kadar semasa LSQ kepada USD penukaran adalah $ 0.00025337 setiap LSQ.

Lux SideQuests kini berada pada kedudukan #- mengikut permodalan pasaran pada $ 253,370, dengan bekalan edaran sebanyak 1.00B LSQ. Dalam tempoh 24 jam yang lalu, LSQ didagangkan antara $ 0.00022744 (rendah) dan $ 0.00025337 (tinggi), mencerminkan aktiviti pasaran. Paras tertinggi sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.00084595, manakala paras terendah sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.00018733.

Dalam prestasi jangka pendek, LSQ dipindahkan +4.93% dalam sejam terakhir dan -0.40% sepanjang 7 hari lalu. Sepanjang hari lalu, volum dagangan mencapai --.

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Maklumat Pasaran

Had Pasaran semasa Lux SideQuests ialah $ 253.37K, dengan volum dagangan 24 jam sebanyak --. Bekalan edaran LSQ ialah 1.00B, dengan jumlah bekalan sebanyak 1000000000.0. Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya (FDV) ialah $ 253.37K.

Lux SideQuests Sejarah Harga USD

+4.93%

+10.30%

-0.40%

-0.40%

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Sejarah Harga USD

Pada hari ini, perubahan harga Lux SideQuests kepada USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Lux SideQuests kepada USD adalah $ -0.0001495224.
Dalam 60 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Lux SideQuests kepada USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Lux SideQuests kepada USD adalah $ 0.

TempohPerubahan (USD)Perubahan (%)
Hari ini$ 0+10.30%
30 Hari$ -0.0001495224-59.01%
60 Hari$ 0--
90 Hari$ 0--

Ramalan Harga untuk Lux SideQuests

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Ramalan Harga untuk 2030 (dalam 5 Tahun)
Berdasarkan modul ramalan harga di atas, harga sasaran LSQ pada tahun 2030 ialah $ -- dengan kadar pertumbuhan 0.00%.
Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Ramalan Harga untuk 2040 (dalam 15 Tahun)

Pada tahun 2040, harga Lux SideQuests berpotensi mengalami pertumbuhan sebanyak 0.00%. Ia boleh mencapai harga dagangan sebanyak $ --.

Alat MEXC
Untuk unjuran senario masa nyata dan analisis yang lebih diperibadikan, pengguna boleh menggunakan Alat Ramalan Harga dan Wawasan Pasaran AI MEXC.
Penafian: Senario ini adalah ilustrasi dan pendidikan; mata wang kripto tidak menentu—menjalankan penyelidikan anda sendiri (DYOR) sebelum membuat keputusan.
Ingin tahu berapa harga Lux SideQuests yang akan dicapai pada 2025–2026? Lawati halaman Ramalan Harga kami untuk LSQ ramalan harga bagi tahun 2025–2026 dengan mengklik Lux SideQuests Ramalan Harga.

Apakah itu Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

What Is Lux SideQuests?

Lux SideQuests is a Twitch chatbot that enables community-funded challenges for streamers through its SideQuest Sub mechanism. Built on Solana blockchain, Lux operates directly within streamer channels, allowing viewers to collectively create and fund challenges using a standardized contribution model.

The chatbot facilitates a structure where each SideQuest Sub costs $6.99, consisting of a Twitch gifted subscription plus $1.00 additional contribution. This allows communities to pool resources for challenge prize pools while streamers receive compensation through Twitch's subscription system. The chatbot handles all transaction processing, challenge tracking, and reward distribution without requiring streamers or viewers to leave the Twitch platform.

LSQ is the native utility token used for:

  • Providing liquidity within the protocol's economy
  • Facilitating transactions between participants
  • Enabling governance participation for protocol development
  • Rewarding active community members through the chatter reward system

Lux accepts both traditional payment methods (credit and debit cards) and cryptocurrency (USDC on Solana), making participation accessible regardless of blockchain experience. When streamers complete challenges tracked by the bot, they receive accumulated gifted subscriptions directly through Twitch, while 5% of additional fees are distributed to active chat participants.

How Does Lux SideQuests Work?

The chatbot monitors channel activity and facilitates the SideQuest Sub mechanism, which standardizes community contributions at $6.99 per unit. This amount includes one Twitch gifted subscription valued at $5.99 plus $1.00 that contributes to the challenge prize pool. Viewers interact with Lux through chat commands to purchase SideQuest Subs, propose challenges, and track progress toward completion.

Communities can purchase multiple SideQuest Subs to increase challenge stakes, with the bot aggregating contributions in real-time. Upon challenge completion, Lux automatically distributes gifted subscriptions to the streamer through Twitch's API integration. The accumulated prize pool from additional dollar contributions is then awarded to a randomly selected viewer participant who engaged during the challenge.

The chatbot leverages Solana blockchain technology for transparent transaction processing and efficient settlement. Users can pay with traditional payment methods or USDC cryptocurrency, with all transactions recorded on-chain for verification. This infrastructure operates behind the scenes while maintaining a seamless chat experience.

Who Are the Founders of Lux SideQuests?

Information about the founding team of Lux SideQuests is not publicly disclosed in available documentation. The project focuses on building chatbot infrastructure at the intersection of live streaming, gaming, and blockchain technology.

What Makes Lux SideQuests Unique?

Lux SideQuests distinguishes itself by operating entirely within the Twitch chat environment rather than requiring external platforms or applications. The chatbot integrates with existing streaming infrastructure, allowing streamers to receive compensation through familiar channels while adding a collaborative funding layer accessible through simple chat commands.

The standardized SideQuest Sub pricing at $6.99 removes complexity from community pooling. Viewers understand exactly what their contribution represents through bot-displayed information, making it simple to coordinate larger challenges without complicated calculations or variable pricing structures.

The chatbot's payment flexibility accommodates both cryptocurrency users and those who prefer traditional payment methods. This approach lowers barriers to entry while maintaining blockchain benefits such as transparency and efficient settlement, all processed through bot interactions.

The chatter reward system, which distributes 5% of additional fees to active community members, creates an incentive structure that encourages sustained engagement. The bot tracks participation and automatically handles reward distribution, fostering more interactive streaming communities without manual intervention.

How Many LSQ Tokens Are There in Circulation?

Specific tokenomics details including total supply, circulation numbers, and distribution mechanisms for LSQ tokens have not been disclosed in available documentation.

How Is the Lux SideQuests Network Secured?

Lux SideQuests operates on the Solana blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism combined with Proof-of-History for transaction ordering. This infrastructure provides the security foundation for all on-chain transactions processed by the chatbot.

The bot's integration with Twitch relies on secure API connections to ensure proper distribution of gifted subscriptions. Payment processing for fiat transactions is handled through established payment processors that maintain industry-standard security protocols. The chatbot architecture is designed to handle multiple concurrent channel operations while maintaining transaction integrity.

Where Can I Buy Lux SideQuests (LSQ)?

Trading availability and exchange listings for LSQ tokens have not been specified in available documentation. Users interested in acquiring LSQ should check the project's official channels for updated information on token availability and supported trading platforms.

MEXC ialah pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka yang dipercayai oleh lebih 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. Ia terkenal sebagai pertukaran dengan pemilihan token terluas, penyenaraian token terpantas, dan yuran perdagangan terendah dalam pasaran. Sertai MEXC sekarang untuk mengalami likuiditi peringkat teratas dan yuran yang paling kompetitif dalam pasaran!

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Sumber

Kertas putih
Laman Web Rasmi

Orang Juga Bertanya: Soalan Lain Mengenai Lux SideQuests

Berapakah nilai 1 Lux SideQuests pada tahun 2030?
Jika Lux SideQuests berkembang pada kadar tahunan 5%, nilai anggarannya boleh mencecah sekitar $-- menjelang 2026, $-- menjelang 2030, $-- menjelang 2035, dan $-- menjelang 2040. Angka-angka ini menggambarkan senario pertumbuhan berganda yang stabil, namun harga masa hadapan yang sebenar akan bergantung pada tahap penerimaan pasaran, perkembangan peraturan, dan keadaan makroekonomi. Anda boleh melihat jadual unjuran penuh di bawah untuk butiran terperinci tahun demi tahun bagi harga Lux SideQuests berpotensi dan jangkaan ROI.
Kemas kini terakhir halaman: 2025-11-10 03:25:18 (UTC+8)

