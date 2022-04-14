Tokenomik Pine (PINE)
Pine (PINE) Maklumat
The native cryptographically-secured fungible protocol token of Pine (ticker symbol $PINE) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of Pine, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token thereon.
$PINE functions as the native governance token, access token, and economic incentives which will be distributed to encourage users to exert efforts towards contribution and participation in the ecosystem on Pine, thereby creating a mutually beneficial system where every participant is fairly compensated for its efforts. $PINE is an integral and indispensable part of Pine, because without $PINE, there would be no incentive for users to expend resources to participate in activities or provide services for the benefit of the entire ecosystem on Pine. Given that additional $PINE will be awarded to a user based only on its actual usage, activity and efforts made on Pine and/or proportionate to the frequency and volume of transactions, users of Pine and/or holders of $PINE which did not actively participate will not receive any $PINE incentives.
$PINE Holders will have control over the PineDAO which governs both the Pine protocol and the Pine Platform and manages their future development. $PINE would allow holders to propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals to determine future features and/or parameters of Pine, with voting weight calculated in proportion to the tokens staked (the right to vote is restricted solely to voting on features of Pine; it does not entitle $PINE holders to vote on the operation and management of the Company, its affiliates, or their assets or the disposition of such assets to token holders, or select the board of directors of these entities, or determine the development direction of these entities, nor does $PINE constitute any equity interest in any of these entities or any collective investment scheme; the arrangement is not intended to be any form of joint venture or partnership). For example, users may propose usage of the PineDAO Treasury (which holds protocol funds) for platform/protocol maintenance, enhancements, grants, strategic partnership budgets, governance initiatives and other incentive programs. After governance launch there will be no individual or corporate entity or other active promoter, sponsor, or group or affiliated party that maintains sole control over Pine.
Pine itself is simply a blockchain protocol that, by design, does not offer any resources for utilisation As such, in order for the protocol to perform its core function as a NFT liquidity protocol, users would need to be incentivised to deposit assets in the borrowing liquidity pools to provide liquidity for loans. As their reward, these liquidity providers which help to promote adoption of Pine by staking or including assets to liquidity pools in exchange for LP tokens would be rewarded with $PINE, according to each user's relative contribution after various adjustment and correction parameters. By distributing $PINE in this manner, it ensures that the governance token will be distributed primarily to key network contributors and allow them to have a say in protocol parameters.
Likewise, users which deposit their NFTs and take out loans may also participate in the user incentive programs.
$PINE functions as a loyalty membership point, so users will be classified into different loyalty tiers based on the amount of $PINE held, user activity, and/or volume of transactions. $PINE Holders will get exclusive access to tier-based special perks and access rights, some examples are exclusive first rights to buy certain liquidated NFT assets, interest rate or service fee discount for borrowing, or achieving seniority in the platform which will allow the lender to charge more favourable interest rates on loans.
Pine (PINE) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk Pine (PINE), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Tokenomik Pine (PINE): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik Pine (PINE) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token PINE yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token PINE yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik PINE, terokai PINE harga langsung token!
PINE Ramalan Harga
Ingin tahu ke mana hala tuju PINE? Halaman ramalan harga PINE kami menggabungkan sentimen pasaran, arah aliran sejarah dan penunjuk teknikal untuk memberikan pandangan yang berpandangan ke hadapan.
Mengapa Anda Perlu Memilih MEXC?
MEXC ialah salah satu bursa kripto terkemuka dunia, dipercayai oleh berjuta-juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. Sama ada anda seorang pemula atau profesional, MEXC ialah cara termudah anda untuk kripto.
Penafian
Data Tokenomik pada halaman ini adalah daripada sumber pihak ketiga. MEXC tidak menjamin ketepatannya. Sila buat kajian menyeluruh sebelum melabur.