Request (REQ) harga masa nyata ialah $0.125679. Sepanjang 24 jam yang lalu, REQ didagangkan antara $ 0.123423 rendah dan $ 0.128059 tinggi , menunjukkan turun naik pasaran aktif. Harga tertinggi REQ sepanjang masa ialah $ 1.059, manakala harga terendah sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.00454707.
Dari segi prestasi jangka pendek, REQ telah berubah sebanyak +0.02% sejak sejam yang lalu, +1.14% dalam 24 jam dan +2.81% dalam 7 hari yang lalu. Ini memberikan anda gambaran keseluruhan pantas tentang aliran harga terkini dan dinamik pasaran di MEXC.
Had Pasaran semasa Request ialah $ 93.43M, dengan volum dagangan 24 jam sebanyak --. Bekalan edaran REQ ialah 744.29M, dengan jumlah bekalan sebanyak 999418201.4136702. Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya (FDV) ialah $ 125.46M.
Pada hari ini, perubahan harga Request kepada USD adalah $ +0.001415.
Dalam 30 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Request kepada USD adalah $ -0.0209561186.
Dalam 60 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Request kepada USD adalah $ -0.0133008724.
Dalam 90 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga Request kepada USD adalah $ -0.00867036419132737.
|Tempoh
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ +0.001415
|+1.14%
|30 Hari
|$ -0.0209561186
|-16.67%
|60 Hari
|$ -0.0133008724
|-10.58%
|90 Hari
|$ -0.00867036419132737
|-6.45%
What Is Request (REQ)? The Request (REQ) utility token, launched in 2017, ensures the performance and stability of the Request Network. The Request Network itself is an Ethereum-based decentralized payment system where anyone can request a payment and receive money through secure means. It removes the requirement for third parties in order to provide a cheaper, more secure payment solution that works with all global currencies. When a user creates a request for payment, they define to which address the payment needs to be allocated and what the amount is. The user can also define the terms and conditions of the payment, upgrading a simple request into an invoice. Once this is completed, the user can share their request to be paid by their counterparty. Every step is documented and stored on the Request network, allowing everyone involved to easily keep track of all the invoices and payments for accounting purposes. Request is also integrated with legislation across the world to remain compliant with the trade laws of each individual country. Who Are the Founders of Request? The founders of Request are Christophe Lassuyt and Etienne Tatur. Christophe Lassuyt is currently the chief financial officer at Request. Before this position, he co-founded MONEYTIS. Etienne Tatur is the chief technical officer of Request. Prior to this, he also co-founded MONEYTIS and worked as a lead developer at QOBUZ, a music streaming service. What Makes Request Unique? The payments on Request are performed by simply sending an invoice through the blockchain; the counterparty can then detect the request and pay it with one click in a peer-to-peer manner. The fact that the payments are push-generated instead of pull-generated is one of Request’s key advantages. There is no need for users to share their account information. The use of blockchain technology also eliminates the need for third-party processors, resulting in a reduction in transaction costs. The Request Network leverages decentralized blockchains such as Ethereum and IPFS for an increased level of security, privacy and data ownership for the end-user. The platform does have transaction fees, which is a cost that is required to broadcast a change to the blockchain network. The transaction fees are used to incentivize miners to reach consensus on the state of the network. REQ can be stored on wallets such as Metamask, MyEtherWallet, Ledger, imToken, Trezor, Atomic Wallet, Jaxx Liberty and Trust Wallet. How Many Request (REQ) Coins Are There in Circulation? REQ is an ERC-20 token that can be spent to use the Request Network. A portion of the REQ fee is burned at a rate that is determined by the current supply and the exchange rate with other currencies. Request’s (REQ) circulating supply is at 999,912,165 REQ as of February 2021 and the maximum supply is 999,983,984 tokens. How Is the Request Network Secured? REQ is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum platform. The requests made with REQ are stored on an immutable digital ledger. This ledger also serves as proof for all auditing purposes.
Harga mata wang kripto tertakluk kepada risiko pasaran yang tinggi dan turun naik harga. Anda harus melabur dalam projek dan produk yang anda kenali dan di mana anda memahami risiko yang terlibat. Anda harus mempertimbangkan dengan teliti pengalaman pelaburan anda, situasi kewangan, objektif pelaburan dan toleransi risiko dan berunding dengan penasihat kewangan bebas sebelum membuat sebarang pelaburan. Bahan ini tidak boleh ditafsirkan sebagai nasihat kewangan. Prestasi masa lalu bukanlah penunjuk prestasi masa hadapan yang boleh dipercayai. Nilai pelaburan anda boleh turun dan juga naik, dan anda mungkin tidak dapat kembali jumlah yang anda laburkan. Anda bertanggungjawab sepenuhnya untuk keputusan pelaburan anda. MEXC tidak bertanggungjawab atas sebarang kerugian yang mungkin anda alami. Untuk maklumat lanjut, sila rujuk kepada Syarat Penggunaan dan Amaran Risiko kami. Sila ambil perhatian juga bahawa data yang berkaitan dengan mata wang kripto yang dinyatakan di atas dibentangkan di sini (seperti harga langsung semasanya) adalah berdasarkan sumber pihak ketiga. Ia dipersembahkan kepada anda atas dasar "seadanya'' dan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja, tanpa sebarang representasi atau waranti. Pautan yang diberikan kepada tapak pihak ketiga juga bukan di bawah kawalan MEXC. MEXC tidak bertanggungjawab untuk kebolehpercayaan dan ketepatan tapak pihak ketiga tersebut dan kandungannya.