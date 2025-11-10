SURREAL AI Harga (SURREAL)
Harga langsung SURREAL AI (SURREAL) hari ini ialah --, dengan 16.59% perubahan sepanjang 24 jam yang lalu. Kadar semasa SURREAL kepada USD penukaran adalah -- setiap SURREAL.
SURREAL AI kini berada pada kedudukan #- mengikut permodalan pasaran pada $ 49,011, dengan bekalan edaran sebanyak 999.95M SURREAL. Dalam tempoh 24 jam yang lalu, SURREAL didagangkan antara $ 0 (rendah) dan $ 0 (tinggi), mencerminkan aktiviti pasaran. Paras tertinggi sepanjang masa ialah $ 0, manakala paras terendah sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.
Dalam prestasi jangka pendek, SURREAL dipindahkan +1.32% dalam sejam terakhir dan +54.14% sepanjang 7 hari lalu. Sepanjang hari lalu, volum dagangan mencapai --.
Had Pasaran semasa SURREAL AI ialah $ 49.01K, dengan volum dagangan 24 jam sebanyak --. Bekalan edaran SURREAL ialah 999.95M, dengan jumlah bekalan sebanyak 999947317.781994. Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya (FDV) ialah $ 49.01K.
+1.32%
+16.59%
+54.14%
+54.14%
Pada hari ini, perubahan harga SURREAL AI kepada USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga SURREAL AI kepada USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga SURREAL AI kepada USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga SURREAL AI kepada USD adalah $ 0.
|Tempoh
|Perubahan (USD)
|Perubahan (%)
|Hari ini
|$ 0
|+16.59%
|30 Hari
|$ 0
|+62.90%
|60 Hari
|$ 0
|--
|90 Hari
|$ 0
|--
Pada tahun 2040, harga SURREAL AI berpotensi mengalami pertumbuhan sebanyak 0.00%. Ia boleh mencapai harga dagangan sebanyak $ --.
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of "AI brain rot" style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
In short, this project is where blockchain meets brain rot — a high-energy, AI-driven, community-powered memecoin designed for the internet’s most chaotic minds.
|Masa (UTC+8)
|Jenis
|Maklumat
|11-08 07:05:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
"Classic" Altcoins Rise Broadly, Storage and Privacy Sector Tokens Show Independent Market Trends
|11-07 21:26:04
|Kemas Kini Industri
Possibly affected by multiple project collapses, total lending protocol TVL across the network plummeted by nearly $12 billion
|11-07 01:12:41
|Kemas Kini Industri
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
|11-06 14:15:13
|Kemas Kini Industri
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
|11-06 11:42:30
|Kemas Kini Industri
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
|11-05 17:18:00
|Kemas Kini Industri
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
