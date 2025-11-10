BursaDEX+
Harga SURREAL AI langsung hari ini ialah 0 USD.SURREAL modal pasaran ialah 49,011 USD.

SURREAL AI Harga (SURREAL)

Tidak tersenarai

1 SURREAL ke USD Harga Langsung:

--
----
+16.50%1D
USD
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Carta Harga Langsung
Kemas kini terakhir halaman: 2025-11-10 04:43:47 (UTC+8)

SURREAL AI Harga Hari Ini

Harga langsung SURREAL AI (SURREAL) hari ini ialah --, dengan 16.59% perubahan sepanjang 24 jam yang lalu. Kadar semasa SURREAL kepada USD penukaran adalah -- setiap SURREAL.

SURREAL AI kini berada pada kedudukan #- mengikut permodalan pasaran pada $ 49,011, dengan bekalan edaran sebanyak 999.95M SURREAL. Dalam tempoh 24 jam yang lalu, SURREAL didagangkan antara $ 0 (rendah) dan $ 0 (tinggi), mencerminkan aktiviti pasaran. Paras tertinggi sepanjang masa ialah $ 0, manakala paras terendah sepanjang masa ialah $ 0.

Dalam prestasi jangka pendek, SURREAL dipindahkan +1.32% dalam sejam terakhir dan +54.14% sepanjang 7 hari lalu. Sepanjang hari lalu, volum dagangan mencapai --.

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Maklumat Pasaran

$ 49.01K
$ 49.01K$ 49.01K

--
----

$ 49.01K
$ 49.01K$ 49.01K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

999,947,317.781994
999,947,317.781994 999,947,317.781994

Had Pasaran semasa SURREAL AI ialah $ 49.01K, dengan volum dagangan 24 jam sebanyak --. Bekalan edaran SURREAL ialah 999.95M, dengan jumlah bekalan sebanyak 999947317.781994. Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya (FDV) ialah $ 49.01K.

SURREAL AI Sejarah Harga USD

Julat perubahan harga 24 jam:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24J Rendah
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24J Tinggi

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.32%

+16.59%

+54.14%

+54.14%

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Sejarah Harga USD

Pada hari ini, perubahan harga SURREAL AI kepada USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 30 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga SURREAL AI kepada USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 60 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga SURREAL AI kepada USD adalah $ 0.
Dalam 90 hari yang lalu, perubahan harga SURREAL AI kepada USD adalah $ 0.

TempohPerubahan (USD)Perubahan (%)
Hari ini$ 0+16.59%
30 Hari$ 0+62.90%
60 Hari$ 0--
90 Hari$ 0--

Ramalan Harga untuk SURREAL AI

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Ramalan Harga untuk 2030 (dalam 5 Tahun)
Berdasarkan modul ramalan harga di atas, harga sasaran SURREAL pada tahun 2030 ialah $ -- dengan kadar pertumbuhan 0.00%.
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Ramalan Harga untuk 2040 (dalam 15 Tahun)

Pada tahun 2040, harga SURREAL AI berpotensi mengalami pertumbuhan sebanyak 0.00%. Ia boleh mencapai harga dagangan sebanyak $ --.

Alat MEXC
Untuk unjuran senario masa nyata dan analisis yang lebih diperibadikan, pengguna boleh menggunakan Alat Ramalan Harga dan Wawasan Pasaran AI MEXC.
Penafian: Senario ini adalah ilustrasi dan pendidikan; mata wang kripto tidak menentu—menjalankan penyelidikan anda sendiri (DYOR) sebelum membuat keputusan.
Ingin tahu berapa harga SURREAL AI yang akan dicapai pada 2025–2026? Lawati halaman Ramalan Harga kami untuk SURREAL ramalan harga bagi tahun 2025–2026 dengan mengklik SURREAL AI Ramalan Harga.

Apakah itu SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.

The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.

By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.

Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.

MEXC ialah pertukaran mata wang kripto terkemuka yang dipercayai oleh lebih 10 juta pengguna di seluruh dunia. Ia terkenal sebagai pertukaran dengan pemilihan token terluas, penyenaraian token terpantas, dan yuran perdagangan terendah dalam pasaran. Sertai MEXC sekarang untuk mengalami likuiditi peringkat teratas dan yuran yang paling kompetitif dalam pasaran!

Orang Juga Bertanya: Soalan Lain Mengenai SURREAL AI

Berapakah nilai 1 SURREAL AI pada tahun 2030?
Jika SURREAL AI berkembang pada kadar tahunan 5%, nilai anggarannya boleh mencecah sekitar $-- menjelang 2026, $-- menjelang 2030, $-- menjelang 2035, dan $-- menjelang 2040. Angka-angka ini menggambarkan senario pertumbuhan berganda yang stabil, namun harga masa hadapan yang sebenar akan bergantung pada tahap penerimaan pasaran, perkembangan peraturan, dan keadaan makroekonomi. Anda boleh melihat jadual unjuran penuh di bawah untuk butiran terperinci tahun demi tahun bagi harga SURREAL AI berpotensi dan jangkaan ROI.
Kemas kini terakhir halaman: 2025-11-10 04:43:47 (UTC+8)

Terokai Lagi tentang SURREAL AI

