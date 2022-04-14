Tokenomik TOKERO (TOKERO)
TOKERO (TOKERO) Maklumat
TOKERO Token powers TOKERO SocialFi — the network for money, finance, and endless opportunities. Built on top of a proven crypto exchange ecosystem, TOKERO SocialFi redefines how you connect, invest, and grow. Financial education, accessible to all. Further than Web3, further than a future where decentralized finance is the go-to standard, our mission is to offer financial education to every individual who wants to take things to the next level. We live in the age of information, but the flip side of this coin is misinformation. The abundance of courses, the rise of infotainment, and the increased complexity of trading platforms create barriers that facilitate access to financial education. We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. TOKERO Academy and TOKERO Ventures are two amazing places where users can Level UP and grow their career in the crypto space. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO Token. It fuels both our mission and the members of our ecosystem, be they teachers or learners, and to open opportunities to anyone who seeks more. We witnessed a decline in the quality of life amongst fellow Europeans due to a lack of financial education. This impacts individuals of any age and background. But we firmly believe that no matter your current situation, knowing how to manage your assets can create opportunities for a better and more fulfilling life. That’s exactly why we’ve built an ecosystem driven only by excellence. Confidently knowing that everything that is delivered to our community is carefully curated so that the courses are actually good and mentors are truly mentors, not vendors. Our projects and community will operate under the close guidance of The Crypto Mayors, our dedicated regional ambassadors. Since our beginnings in 2018 we’ve come a long way and our community grows day by day. On TOKERO Exchange Platform we have over 70.000 active users. But these numbers will grow faster. In November 2024, our Tap2Earn Game "Crypto Mayors Kombat" will launch in partnership with Ice Open Network and we expect to onboard millions of new users in our ecosystem. We are excited to announce our integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain known for its incredibly fast processing speeds and low transaction costs. This strategic alliance marks a new beginning for us, but also for the entire crypto space. The value we are going to bring on the table will be massive. It’s time to thrive. It’s time to Level UP. With the TOKERO Token and TOKERO SocialFi, the next era of money, education, and opportunity is already here.
TOKERO (TOKERO) Tokenomik & Analisis Harga
Teroka tokenomik utama dan data harga untuk TOKERO (TOKERO), termasuk modal pasaran, butiran bekalan, FDV dan sejarah harga. Fahami nilai semasa dan kedudukan pasaran token sepintas lalu.
Tokenomik TOKERO (TOKERO): Metrik Utama Diterangkan dan Kes Penggunaan
Memahami tokenomik TOKERO (TOKERO) adalah penting untuk menganalisis nilai jangka panjang, kemampanan dan potensinya.
Metrik Utama dan Cara Ia Dikira:
Jumlah Bekalan:
Bilangan maksimum token TOKERO yang telah atau akan dicipta.
Bekalan Edaran:
Bilangan token kini tersedia di pasaran dan dipegang oleh orang awam.
Bekalan Maks:
Had tetap tentang bilangan token TOKERO yang boleh wujud secara keseluruhan.
FDV (Penilaian Dicairkan Sepenuhnya):
Dikira sebagai harga semasa × bekalan maks, memberikan unjuran jumlah had pasaran jika semua token berada dalam edaran.
Kadar Inflasi:
Mencerminkan betapa pantas token baharu diperkenalkan, menjejaskan kekurangan dan pergerakan harga jangka panjang.
Mengapakah Metrik Ini Penting untuk Pedagang?
Bekalan edaran yang tinggi = kecairan yang lebih besar.
Bekalan maksimum terhad + inflasi rendah = potensi kenaikan harga jangka panjang.
Pengedaran token telus = kepercayaan yang lebih baik dalam projek dan risiko kawalan berpusat yang lebih rendah.
FDV tinggi dengan had pasaran semasa yang rendah = kemungkinan isyarat penilaian berlebihan.
Setelah anda memahami tokenomik TOKERO, terokai TOKERO harga langsung token!
