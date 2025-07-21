Kongsi 833,000 SNAKES & 15,000 USDT

Blue Snakes ($SNAKES) is AI token inspired by the Year of the Blue Snake (2025), symbolizing wisdom, wealth, and strategic foresight. With a mission to prioritize community success in the volatile Web3 world, Blue Snakes fosters an ecosystem built on engagement, resilience, and smart moves. Built around a fun and strategic snake narrative, Blue Snakes combines entertainment with growth opportunities for holders. Our ecosystem encourages engagement, community participation, and value creation for all members, with a strong focus on building viral impact and cultivating loyalty.