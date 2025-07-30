Kongsi $60,000 dalam GAIA & 15,000 USDT

Gaia is a decentralized computing infrastructure that enables everyone to create, deploy, scale, and monetize their own AI agents that reflect their styles, values, knowledge, and expertise. 100% of today's AI agents are applications in the OpenAI ecosystem. With our API approach, Gaia is an alternative to OpenAI. Each Gaia node has the ability to be customized with a fine-tuned model supplemented by domain knowledge which eliminates the generic responses many have come to expect.