Peraturan Acara
Eligibility
- 1. New users are defined as those who sign up during the event or have a total deposit of less than $100 before the event (including on-chain, fiat, and P2P deposits).
- 2. Participants must click "Register Now" on the event page to be eligible for the events.
- 3. Market makers, institutional users, and certain affiliates and their referees are not eligible to participate in this event or receive any related rewards.
- 4. Upon successful registration, the system automatically tracks participants' total deposits and trading volumes for the entire event period, including activity that occurs before registration. All eligible activity within the official event timeframe will count toward qualification requirements.
New User Task
- 1.Participants must complete Advanced KYC Verification to qualify for rewards.
- 2. All crypto or fiat currencies are eligible for this event. All deposits and withdrawals will be converted to USDT based on the the real-time price for reward calculation. Only net deposits are counted toward this event. Net Deposit = Total Deposits – Total Withdrawals. Participants with a net deposit amount below the minimum threshold at the end of the event will not be eligible for rewards.
- 3. Eligible deposit methods include P2P, Fiat, and on-chain transfers. Withdrawals include on-chain withdrawals, internal transfers, P2P or fiat withdrawals, and Gift withdrawals.
- 4. Spot trading volume calculations include trades made in USDT, USDC, USDE, USD1, and Convert trades. Futures trading volume includes USDT-M, USDC-M, and USDE-M Futures.
- 5. New MEXC users are eligible for only one exclusive new user reward across all Airdrop+ events. Rewards are allocated based on the earliest prize issuance date a user qualifies for. Users who qualify for multiple Airdrop+ events will receive the new user reward only from the first qualifying event. Once a user receives a new user reward from any Airdrop+ event, they become ineligible for additional new user rewards. Users who do not qualify for an earlier event's reward may continue trading to qualify for later events, as this sequential eligibility principle applies throughout the Airdrop+ event cycle.
Spot Trading Challenge
- 1. Participants must complete at least Primary KYC Verification before the event ends to qualify for rewards.
- 2. Spot trading volume calculations include trades made in USDT, USDC, USDE, USD1, and Convert trades.
- 3. Trading volume calculation rules may vary across different events. For specific details, please refer to the rules on the respective event page.
- 4. Tokens labeled with "0 Fees" are eligible for zero Spot trading fees during the Airdrop+ event. The exact duration of the fee waiver is subject to the details displayed on the trading page.
- 5. Completion status for the Spot Trading Challenge will not be displayed on the event page. Trading volume is automatically recorded and verified by the system.
Futures Trading Challenge
- 1. Participants must complete at least Primary KYC Verification before the event ends to qualify for rewards.
- 2. Futures trading volume calculations include USDT-M, USDC-M, and USDE-M Futures.
- 3. Futures trades with zero fees and Futures trades made using vouchers are excluded from valid trading volume.
- 4. Participants are eligible for only one reward per Futures Trading Challenge period, regardless of the number of Airdrop+ events they qualify for. When a participant meets trading requirements for multiple events during the same period, they will receive the reward only from the first qualifying event. However, their Futures trading volume will continue to accumulate and be counted toward trading milestones across all other eligible Airdrop+ events within the period.
- 5. Completion status for the Futures Trading Challenge will not be displayed on the event page. Trading volume is automatically recorded and verified by the system.
Referral Rewards
- 1. Referees must complete their sign-up during the event period for the referral to be deemed valid. Referrals involving referees who signed up before the event started will not be counted toward the event's referral statistics, and the referrer will not be eligible to receive the corresponding reward.
- 2. Invited new users must successfully complete any Spot or Futures trading tasks listed under the New User Task to qualify for the reward.
- 3. Referrers participating in this event do not have to register.
General
- 1. Convert volume are also counted towards eligible Spot tasks, with volume calculated as the USDT equivalent of the source token (the "from" token) based on the most recent 1-hour closing price of the source token/USDT pair. Only conversions to and from the event token qualify.
- 2. Token rewards denoted in USDT equivalent (e.g., $50,000 in token X) are calculated based on the token’s average daily price in USDT during the event. Daily Average Price = Daily Traded Volume (in USDT) / Daily Traded Quantity. The average price for the event period represents the mean of all daily average prices, with each day defined as the 24-hour period from 16:00 (UTC) to 16:00 (UTC) on the following day.
- 3. Rewards will be issued within 10 calendar days after the event ends. Token rewards will be airdropped to users’ Spot accounts. Futures bonuses (valid for 14 days) will be issued to Futures accounts and can be used as margin. Profits made with bonuses are withdrawable.
- 4. Participation is completely voluntary and does not constitute investment advice.
- 5. All participants must adhere to MEXC’s Terms of Service. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify users suspected of engaging in malicious behavior, such as wash trading, self-trading, market manipulation, or bulk account registration.
- 6. MEXC reserves the right to revise the rules or terms of this event at any time without prior notice.
- 7. MEXC reserves the right of final interpretation of this event. For any inquiries, please contact our Customer Service team.