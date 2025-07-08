Kongsi $60,000 dalam RCADE & 50,000 USDT

The RCADE Network is a decentralized blockchain redefining media, entertainment, and gaming. Decentralised infrastructure forms the backbone of our ecosystem, with player-powered RCADE Nodes at its heart. Initial node deployment phases provide decentralised storage capabilities, ensuring reliability, data integrity, and censorship resistance across games. In recognition of their critical role, node operators will be rewarded with significant $RCADE incentives, ensuring sustained engagement, operational longevity, and alignment of interests within the ecosystem. Get ready to power the network.