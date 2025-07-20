Kongsi 75,000 USDT

Trading and Payment Token (TPT) —TPT is the trading and payment token of the Ultima Chain network. It allows you to activate automated trading, participate in the product ecosystem, and receive Energy Tokens for working with the blockchain. TPT tokes allow to user freeze it and for freezing receive a return transaction with UENERGY tokens. UENERGY tokens are used for paying network fee instead ENERGY resource in ULTIMA blockchain.