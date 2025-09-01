Most Trending Tokens
Trade across -- Spot pairs & -- Futures pairs
Everyday Airdrops
Join airdrop events to enjoy up to 1,000 APR
Launchpool
Kickstarter
Stake to earn star project tokens
1,000% APR*
*All-time highest APR
Xtremely Low Fees
Enjoy industry-leading low fees, starting at just 0.00%%
Futures
Spot
Maker
0%
Taker
0%
Hold MX for an additional 50% fee discount
Comprehensive Liquidity
Why Choose MEXC?
Three Major Measures to Safeguard Asset Security
Instant monitoring of your asset risks, with prompt and full compensation for losses caused by the platform
$100M Guardian Fund
Full and instant coverage for platform issues
Reserves Backed 1:1 and Beyond
Verified in real time and accessible at all times
Futures Insurance Fund
Protection against market extremes