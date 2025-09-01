MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins. MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.

BARD Extravaganza $1,000,000 prize pool Futures: Maker -- , Taker -- Sign Up & Get 10,000 USDT Sign Up M ost Trending Tokens Trade across -- Spot pairs & -- Futures pairs























E veryday Airdrops Join airdrop events to enjoy up to 1,000 APR Launchpool Kickstarter Stake to earn star project tokens 1,000% APR * *All-time highest APR X tremely Low Fees Enjoy industry-leading low fees, starting at just 0.00%% Futures Spot Maker 0% Taker 0% Hold MX for an additional 50% fee discount C omprehensive Liquidity













Why Choose MEXC? Three Major Measures to Safeguard Asset Security Instant monitoring of your asset risks, with prompt and full compensation for losses caused by the platform $100M Guardian Fund Full and instant coverage for platform issues Reserves Backed 1:1 and Beyond Verified in real time and accessible at all times Futures Insurance Fund Protection against market extremes More Options Scan to download App iOS and Android