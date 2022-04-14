114514

The token name comes from the Japanese internet number meme “114514,” often associated by the community with niche subculture jokes such as Yajuu Senpai.

Name114514

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionThe token name comes from the Japanese internet number meme “114514,” often associated by the community with niche subculture jokes such as Yajuu Senpai.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.