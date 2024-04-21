2MOON

MOON is the ultimate AI-powered game where you can explore, colonize and create a thriving civilization on the moon! Developed on the binance blockchain, in partnership with NASA and SpaceX astronauts, MOON is an interactive game that takes you on an out-of-this-world adventure, offering a plethora of opportunities to build businesses, form communities, and engage in social and political activities, all set in a captivating lunar landscape.

Name2MOON

RankNo.3179

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply63 466 533 600

Max Supply100 000 000 000

Total Supply100 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.6346%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000148890258246466,2024-04-21

Lowest Price0.000001022454904529,2025-05-31

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

