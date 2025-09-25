67

The Official 67 Coin - created by Mav Trevillian, known as one of the main originators of the 67 meme.

Name67

RankNo.824

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.50%

Circulation Supply999,680,000

Max Supply999,680,000

Total Supply999,680,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.043900645791901,2025-11-18

Lowest Price0.000086375925910336,2025-09-25

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

