AALON

Ondo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

NameAALON

RankNo.3643

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4,758,269.51%

Circulation Supply27.26667412

Max Supply0

Total Supply27.26667412

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High16.35243048108503,2026-01-09

Lowest Price14.940012874787175,2026-01-14

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOndo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.