ACU

Compute network powered by phones. Acurast is redefining compute by utilizing billions of smartphones – no data centers required. This verifiable, scalable, and confidential compute network enables users to run secure applications on decentralized infrastructure at scale—without compromising speed or privacy. Acurast has already onboarded 149,000+ phones worldwide on its incentivized testnet making it the most decentralized verifiable compute network available today. This impressive amount of compute already powers mission critical workloads with high-security and AI requirements. This isn’t just another DePIN protocol —it’s a game-changer that’s redefining how the world computes.

NameACU

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionCompute network powered by phones. Acurast is redefining compute by utilizing billions of smartphones – no data centers required. This verifiable, scalable, and confidential compute network enables users to run secure applications on decentralized infrastructure at scale—without compromising speed or privacy. Acurast has already onboarded 149,000+ phones worldwide on its incentivized testnet making it the most decentralized verifiable compute network available today. This impressive amount of compute already powers mission critical workloads with high-security and AI requirements. This isn’t just another DePIN protocol —it’s a game-changer that’s redefining how the world computes.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.