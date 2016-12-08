AGRS

Agoras is the Currency of Tau Net facilitating trading of knowledge, computational resources, and derivatives with user-defined tokenomics, enabling collective intelligence and decentralized AI.

NameAGRS

RankNo.861

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,03%

Circulation Supply29 861 810,83728983

Max Supply42 000 000

Total Supply42 000 000

Circulation Rate0.7109%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11.438987598091936,2024-02-25

Lowest Price0.05397609993815422,2016-12-08

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAgoras is the Currency of Tau Net facilitating trading of knowledge, computational resources, and derivatives with user-defined tokenomics, enabling collective intelligence and decentralized AI.

Sector

Social Media

Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

AGRS/USDT
Agoras
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (AGRS)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Loading...