AIXT

Planet IX is an NFT-based strategy game, and your goal is to restore a fallen planet to its former green-blue glory while uncovering its mysteries. The story is continuously expanding into a huge and immersive sci-fi metaverse, and the narrative is tailored towards bringing awareness of humanity's impact on the world of today.

NameAIXT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply306,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionPlanet IX is an NFT-based strategy game, and your goal is to restore a fallen planet to its former green-blue glory while uncovering its mysteries. The story is continuously expanding into a huge and immersive sci-fi metaverse, and the narrative is tailored towards bringing awareness of humanity's impact on the world of today.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.