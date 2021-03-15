ALICE

My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer blockchain builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends.

NameALICE

RankNo.694

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)15,78%

Circulation Supply99 848 189,801243

Max Supply0

Total Supply99 848 189,801243

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High42.55032036,2021-03-15

Lowest Price0.2133577166790973,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMy Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer blockchain builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.