ALPH

Alephium redefines Layer-1 standards with its sharded design, UTXO-based smart contracts and energy-efficient Proof-of-Less-Work consensus algorithm, ensuring secure scalability up to 10k TPS. It is live, with an existing thriving ecosystem of dApps, services, wallets and a bridge!

NameALPH

RankNo.912

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.22%

Circulation Supply122,324,536.73046269

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply216,031,766.52810887

Circulation Rate0.1223%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.8567149496785995,2024-02-27

Lowest Price0.046547973367701154,2023-01-10

Public BlockchainALPH

IntroductionAlephium redefines Layer-1 standards with its sharded design, UTXO-based smart contracts and energy-efficient Proof-of-Less-Work consensus algorithm, ensuring secure scalability up to 10k TPS. It is live, with an existing thriving ecosystem of dApps, services, wallets and a bridge!

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ALPH/USDT
Alephium
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (ALPH)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
