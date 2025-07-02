AMZNX

Amazon xStocks (AMZNx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. AMZNx tracks the price of Amazon.com, Inc. (the underlying) AMZNx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Amazon.com, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NameAMZNX

RankNo.1818

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)80,206.70%

Circulation Supply7,780.70125861

Max Supply

Total Supply15,499.33876667

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3341.2964079602716,2025-07-02

Lowest Price188.44399514803126,2025-07-02

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

AMZNX/USDT
Amazon.com xStock
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (AMZNX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Loading...