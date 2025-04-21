AP3X

APEX is the native token of the Apex Fusion ecosystem, minted exclusively on the Prime network. It powers transactions, staking, and governance across the interconnected blockchain networks. The supply and inflation rate are managed by Prime validators and a decentralized governance system. The smallest unit of APEX is DFM. When bridging between Cardano-based and EVM-based chains, token amounts are rounded down, with the difference included in the bridging fee. APEX ensures seamless value transfer across the ecosystem while supporting security, liquidity, and network operations.

NameAP3X

RankNo.3657

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply3,000,000,000

Total Supply3,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.25266104433191,2025-04-21

Lowest Price0.059277967268780284,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainAP3X

Sector

Social Media

