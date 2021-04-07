API3

Users can create powerful decentralized applications with API3’s decentrally governed and quantifiably secure data feeds.

NameAPI3

RankNo.503

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)119.29%

Circulation Supply86,421,978

Max Supply0

Total Supply158,214,752.60021237

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High10.30624803,2021-04-07

Lowest Price0.3730537190897842,2025-12-18

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionUsers can create powerful decentralized applications with API3’s decentrally governed and quantifiably secure data feeds.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvent Center
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
API3/USDC
API3
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (API3)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
API3/USDC
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (API3)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...