ASTER

Aster is a next-generation decentralized perpetual exchange built for everyone.Following Astherus' merger with APX Finance in late 2024, this new identity is more than just a name change. We’re revolutionizing the way people trade perpetual contracts and utilize assets in the decentralized world.

NameASTER

RankNo.45

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0006%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)35.15%

Circulation Supply2,017,700,000

Max Supply8,000,000,000

Total Supply8,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2522%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.419058923870731,2025-09-24

Lowest Price0.08438718204444161,2025-09-17

Public BlockchainBSC

