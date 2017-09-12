AVT

The Aventus Network belongs to a new generation of composable blockchain networks built with the scalability and interoperability needed for real-world use cases, including asset tokenization and blockchain apps. It is capable of high transaction throughput, low and predictable transaction costs, and provides deterministic finality. The network currently operates as a Polkadot parachain with continued interoperability with Ethereum, and is used by several production applications. AVT is the token that powers the Aventus Network.

NameAVT

RankNo.1241

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.90%

Circulation Supply6,000,000

Max Supply10,600,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0.566%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11.093199729919434,2017-09-12

Lowest Price0.0291590858799,2020-05-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionThe Aventus Network belongs to a new generation of composable blockchain networks built with the scalability and interoperability needed for real-world use cases, including asset tokenization and blockchain apps. It is capable of high transaction throughput, low and predictable transaction costs, and provides deterministic finality. The network currently operates as a Polkadot parachain with continued interoperability with Ethereum, and is used by several production applications. AVT is the token that powers the Aventus Network.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.