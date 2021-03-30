AXS

Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.

NameAXS

RankNo.162

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)19.63%

Circulation Supply167,023,227.21465415

Max Supply0

Total Supply270,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-03-30 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High165.36907993744018,2021-11-06

Lowest Price0.12343134,2020-11-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAxie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.