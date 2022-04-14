B3TR

VeBetterDAO is an app-based gamified ecosystem where users earn rewards for different kinds of sustainable activities. Built on the VeChainThor blockchain, the platform allows users to create value by tokenizing real-world activities ranging from reducing waste, eating more healthily, driving EVs, or working out, among other things. The platform offers an incentive-based ecosystem, governed by a DAO, that empowers individuals, businesses, and institutions to make positive contributions while earning B3TR token as rewards.

NameB3TR

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,458,677,443

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainVET

IntroductionVeBetterDAO is an app-based gamified ecosystem where users earn rewards for different kinds of sustainable activities. Built on the VeChainThor blockchain, the platform allows users to create value by tokenizing real-world activities ranging from reducing waste, eating more healthily, driving EVs, or working out, among other things. The platform offers an incentive-based ecosystem, governed by a DAO, that empowers individuals, businesses, and institutions to make positive contributions while earning B3TR token as rewards.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
B3TR/USDT
B3TR
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (B3TR)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
B3TR/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (B3TR)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...