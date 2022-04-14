B3TR

VeBetterDAO is an app-based gamified ecosystem where users earn rewards for different kinds of sustainable activities. Built on the VeChainThor blockchain, the platform allows users to create value by tokenizing real-world activities ranging from reducing waste, eating more healthily, driving EVs, or working out, among other things. The platform offers an incentive-based ecosystem, governed by a DAO, that empowers individuals, businesses, and institutions to make positive contributions while earning B3TR token as rewards.

NameB3TR

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,458,677,443

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainVET

