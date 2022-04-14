BABYBONK

Baby Bonk started as a fun memecoin but has quickly grown into one of the most talked-about tokens on BSC, inspired by its predecessor Bonk. Built around community and culture, it has become a standout project in the crowded meme space. At the center of it all are BULL N BEAR [launchpad and trading terminal], and BONK ROYALE [GAMEFI, NFT card game].

NameBABYBONK

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionBaby Bonk started as a fun memecoin but has quickly grown into one of the most talked-about tokens on BSC, inspired by its predecessor Bonk. Built around community and culture, it has become a standout project in the crowded meme space. At the center of it all are BULL N BEAR [launchpad and trading terminal], and BONK ROYALE [GAMEFI, NFT card game].

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
BABYBONK/USDT
Baby Bonk
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BABYBONK)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BABYBONK/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (BABYBONK)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...