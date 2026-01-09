BACON

Ondo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

NameBACON

RankNo.3627

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)9,372,781.44%

Circulation Supply11.06198231

Max Supply0

Total Supply11.06198231

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High56.54428382590973,2026-01-09

Lowest Price54.20197556450163,2026-01-12

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOndo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.