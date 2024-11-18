BANANAS31

Banana is a community-driven meme launched 100% fairly on the BNB Smart Chain. The goal of Banana is to introduce the world to this fun measuring method. Elon Musk scaled Banana on Starship 31, making it the first meme ever to be sent to the moon.

NameBANANAS31

RankNo.744

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.10%

Circulation Supply10,000,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05919351623644855,2025-07-11

Lowest Price0.000318457851005224,2024-11-18

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

