BAR

FC Barcelona Fan Tokens ($BAR) are digital assets that can be purchased through the Socios.com app, which will reward fans from all over the world for every activity they take on the app. They can climb leaderboards and earn reward points that can be used to purchase exclusive items and once-in-a-lifetime events. $BAR Fan Token holders can also expect a slew of new and exciting services, including chat, fan token trading, games and community challenges.

NameBAR

RankNo.1070

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)21.54%

Circulation Supply16,774,330

Max Supply0

Total Supply39,960,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High79.25934055,2021-04-21

Lowest Price0.5982886976305941,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainCHZ

IntroductionFC Barcelona Fan Tokens ($BAR) are digital assets that can be purchased through the Socios.com app, which will reward fans from all over the world for every activity they take on the app. They can climb leaderboards and earn reward points that can be used to purchase exclusive items and once-in-a-lifetime events. $BAR Fan Token holders can also expect a slew of new and exciting services, including chat, fan token trading, games and community challenges.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.