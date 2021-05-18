BIST

Bistroo is a software-as-a-service e-commerce protocol for food, meals & beverages, powered by the BIST Token. Bistroo is a pioneer in the blockchain-based food industry, building direct e-commerce protocols and products that empower the merchants in an ecosystem that also rewards the customers for their contributions and behavior.

NameBIST

RankNo.2721

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.18%

Circulation Supply55,476,674.39771158

Max Supply95,745,081

Total Supply92,843,051

Circulation Rate0.5794%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.36994173,2021-05-18

Lowest Price0.004729055606684382,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBistroo is a software-as-a-service e-commerce protocol for food, meals & beverages, powered by the BIST Token. Bistroo is a pioneer in the blockchain-based food industry, building direct e-commerce protocols and products that empower the merchants in an ecosystem that also rewards the customers for their contributions and behavior.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.