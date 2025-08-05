BOSS

BOSS originated from a dance video of British tourist Jack Kay at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain, using “BOSS/Final Boss” to craft a community narrative that blends authority with a festive atmosphere.

NameBOSS

RankNo.2887

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply930,349,174.711767

Max Supply930,382,708.578407

Total Supply930,349,174.711767

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04818861394228114,2025-08-08

Lowest Price0.000170877417044728,2025-08-05

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

