Brevis is a smart verifiable computing platform that provides the foundational infrastructure for scalable, trustless computation across blockchain, data, and AI systems. Its mission is to build the Infinite Compute Layer: an open, decentralized compute network where any program or data query that is impossible to run on-chain can be executed off-chain and verified on-chain through ZK proofs with millions times lower costs and latency.

NameBREV

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

