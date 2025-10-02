BTG

Openverse Network is a Layer 0 hub network based on blockchain technology. Building upon existing blockchain frameworks, it introduces the concept of a “fully open protocol-based cross-chain” system. It aims to “make the transfer of value (tokens/NFTs/messages) between different blockchains and the traditional Internet as simple as sending an email. ”

NameBTG

RankNo.876

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2,744.61%

Circulation Supply1,900,000

Max Supply20,000,000

Total Supply20,000,000

Circulation Rate0.095%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High18.80127296990911,2025-10-24

Lowest Price3.477213386513058,2025-10-02

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Openverse Network
----
--
